Prada Enters the Twilight Zone for Its 2023 Holiday Campaign

by W Staff
The holiday season comes along and sprinkles its shine on everything it touches, turning store windows into portals to the North Pole, adorning trees with twinkling lights, and lending nutmeg-flavored goodness to otherwise average cocktails. Nothing is immune—especially not the world of fashion, which embraces the holiday season with a special joy and fervor. Every year, the holidays are coupled with new campaign rollouts: flashy videos, advertising shots, product launches, and more that merge your favorite brands with the spirit of wintertime. Perhaps they’ll provide you with a touch of holiday cheer—or better yet, ignite some under-the-tree inspiration for the gifting bonanza to come. Now that the holiday campaigns have debuted, they won’t stop until the yule log burns out at the end of December. Keep checking back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and eye-catching images of the 2023 holiday season.

Prada has created a personal, holiday playground in its 2023 holiday campaign, with images that beckon you into the comfort of a personal bubble—while simultaneously expanding your mind with a seemingly never-ending spacescape. In images shot by Willy Vanderperre, campaign stars Maya Hawke, Damson Idris, Louis Partridge, and Kim Tae-Ri are seen floating around in colorful orbs, hanging like ornaments on a tree. They’re surrounded by nothingness—just deep space filled with glistening stars and a checked marble floor modeled after the historic 1913 Prada boutique in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

“Like imagining the contents of a gift ready to be unwrapped, here you anticipate a whole galaxy ready for exploration,” says the campaign’s press release. But in the images, the gifts are unwrapped and on full display. Hawke shows off Prada’s brand-new—yet already wildly popular—Arqué bag as well as an embellished satin mini pouch. Idris, meanwhile, looks dapper in a double-breasted suit, a nylon and brushed-leather shoulder bag tucked under his arm.