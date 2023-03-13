The Most Stunning Oscars Jewelry Moments

For jewelry lovers, this year’s Oscars didn’t disappoint. The stars pulled out all of the stops—and all of the shine—for a mega-watt night. Diamond chokers, bold emeralds and glamorous hair accessories turned out to be the top looks of the night, adorning the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Danai Gurira and Sofia Carson. The guys didn’t skimp either, adding some intrigue to their suits and tuxedos in the form of gleaming brooches and sculptural lapel pins. Take a closer look at all of our favorite jewelry moments of the night below.

Michelle Yeoh in Moussaieff FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images The Best Actress winner looked the part for her fairytale moment in dripping diamond earrings and a matching headpiece.

Jenny Slate in Gismondi 1754 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress and writer served old-school Hollywood glamour in a sleek diamonds and emerald set.

Michael B. Jordan in Tiffany & Co. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Michael B. Jordan doubled up on Tiffany & Co.’s Bird on a Rock brooches.

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton High Jewelry Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cate Blanchett kept things simple and chic in beautiful drop diamonds by Louis Vuitton High Jewelry.

Michelle Williams in Tiffany & Co. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Michelle Williams emphasized her gamine beauty with an elegant diamond choker.

Danai Gurira in Messika Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Black Panther actress looked regal and elegant in Messika diamonds.

Lady Gaga in Tiffany & Co. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Never one to shy away from drama, Gaga wore a major diamond choker from Tiffany & Co.

Ke Huy Quan in Fred Leighton Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The first time Oscar winner added a hint of sparkle to his look with a Fred Leighton brooch.

Cara Delevinge in Bulgari Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model and actress pulled off a mega Bulgari Serpenti choker and matching earrings.

Zoe Saldana in Cartier Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Saldana glowed in an elegant Cartier necklace and drop earrings.

Emily Blunt in Chopard Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The presenter added some glitz to her minimalist ensemble with rose-colored Chopard drop earrings.

Paul Mescal in Cartier Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paul Mescal wooed us once again in a charming brooch from Cartier.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Bulgari Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Waller-Bridge looked chic in a (relatively) petite Serpenti necklace.

Jessica Chastain in Gucci Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chastain looked glamorous, per usual, in Gucci emeralds and diamonds.

Rooney Mara in Fred Leighton ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Mara took a slight deviation from her usual minimalist style, doubling up on Fred Leighton necklaces.

Florence Pugh in Tiffany & Co. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Miss Flo matched her swooping hair to her Tiffany & Co. necklace to great effect.

Angela Bassett in Bulgari ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images The Black Panther star wore not one, but two glistening Serpenti pieces, in necklace and bracelet form.

Sandra Oh in Briony Raymond Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images Sandra Oh brought some color to the carpet in Briony Raymond.

Andrea Riseborough Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images The Best Actress nominee accentuated her natural beauty with a bold ear cuff.

Sofia Carson in Chopard FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images The singer wore a major Chopard piece featuring 92 carats of diamonds and 122 carats of emeralds.

Fan Bingbing Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Chinese superstar wore giant dripping emerald earrings that coordinated beautifully with her flowing cape.

Deepika Padukone in Cartier Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images The actress made her Oscars debut in a stunning drop necklace from Cartier.

Malala Yousafzai in Fred Leighton Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images The activist attended her first Oscars in Fred Leighton earrings that formerly belonged to Queen Soraya Tarzi of Afghanistan, the driving force behind women’s education and emancipation in the region.