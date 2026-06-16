The 6 Biggest Summer Sandals Trends, From Sporty Flip-Flops to Embellished Slides

Summertime is sandal time—a chance to free your feet and let your toes bask in the sunshine. Fortunately, this season’s sandal trends offer something for every style sensibility. From sporty silhouettes to barely there minimalism, the spring/summer runways (and our favorite stores) are brimming with chic options.

One of the biggest trends of the season is the sport sandal. Those looking to embrace this summer’s athletic spirit—with the U.S. hosting the World Cup and New York fresh off a major NBA victory—will find plenty to love from brands like Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, and Coperni, which introduced colorful neoprene styles in their collections. On the opposite end of the spectrum, labels including The Row, Toteme, and St. Agni are elevating the humble Birkenstock and thong sandal, reimagining their silhouettes in luxe materials with substantial footbeds. Birkenstock itself has joined the movement, too, releasing all-leather versions of its signature style.

Minimalists won’t be lacking for choice this season, either. Sleek naked sandals from Emme Parsons, Christen, and Khaite continue to dominate in monochromatic blacks and neutrals. Elsewhere, materials are taking center stage: clear PVC remains popular, appearing in styles from Alaïa and Ancient Greek sandals, while mesh details add texture and edge. For those who prefer a bit more personality, beaded and embellished sandals are also having a moment. Ahead, shop our favorite on-trend sandals for summer.

Sporty Spice

So you just discovered who Jalen Brunson is—now’s the perfect time for you to get in on the sporty-girl fashion trend. Rabanne’s flip-flops are made for all terrains, while Jamie Haller’s orange sandals get an athletic twist with an adjustable drawstring.

Boho-Luxe

If you want to scream “boho is back like it never left!” from the rooftops, extend that ethos to your footwear. For a style that will coordinate with anything flowy and breezy, consider The Row’s Cross Sandal, or A.Emery’s pair, which is done in suede.

The Minimalist

Keeping it simple this summer? Our favorite elevated, strappy sandals come in muted colorways and run the gamut in terms of design, from Toteme’s T-bar to Emme Parsons’s delicate snakeskin pair.

The Clear Favorite

Your childhood jellies have gotten a revamp this season. Tory Burch’s Mellow Mary Jane fuses the girly style with a modern, edgier slide. And Black Suede Studio’s black-and-clear flip flops will add flair to any outfit.

Catch of the Day

Fishnets are no longer only for stockings and tights—you can now wear the alluring garment down to the tips of your toes. Britt Netta’s and Freda Salvador’s versions come in mesh if you’re not quite ready to go all the way.

Footloose and Fancy Free

Embellished sandals were all over the runways for the spring/summer 2026 season; some of our favorite designs came with whimsical beads, major hardware, shells, and more found objects.