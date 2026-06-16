FASHION

The 6 Biggest Summer Sandals Trends, From Sporty Flip-Flops to Embellished Slides

by Christina Holevas
a collage of summer sandals
Images courtesy of the brands. Collage by Kimberly Duck
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Summertime is sandal time—a chance to free your feet and let your toes bask in the sunshine. Fortunately, this season’s sandal trends offer something for every style sensibility. From sporty silhouettes to barely there minimalism, the spring/summer runways (and our favorite stores) are brimming with chic options.

One of the biggest trends of the season is the sport sandal. Those looking to embrace this summer’s athletic spirit—with the U.S. hosting the World Cup and New York fresh off a major NBA victory—will find plenty to love from brands like Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, and Coperni, which introduced colorful neoprene styles in their collections. On the opposite end of the spectrum, labels including The Row, Toteme, and St. Agni are elevating the humble Birkenstock and thong sandal, reimagining their silhouettes in luxe materials with substantial footbeds. Birkenstock itself has joined the movement, too, releasing all-leather versions of its signature style.

Minimalists won’t be lacking for choice this season, either. Sleek naked sandals from Emme Parsons, Christen, and Khaite continue to dominate in monochromatic blacks and neutrals. Elsewhere, materials are taking center stage: clear PVC remains popular, appearing in styles from Alaïa and Ancient Greek sandals, while mesh details add texture and edge. For those who prefer a bit more personality, beaded and embellished sandals are also having a moment. Ahead, shop our favorite on-trend sandals for summer.

Sporty Spice

So you just discovered who Jalen Brunson is—now’s the perfect time for you to get in on the sporty-girl fashion trend. Rabanne’s flip-flops are made for all terrains, while Jamie Haller’s orange sandals get an athletic twist with an adjustable drawstring.

Sampieri Flat Thong
$850
Bottega Veneta
3D logo-embossed thong sandals
$520
Rabanne
The String Theory in Orange
$550
Jamie Haller
Leather flip flops
$565
Auralee
Thong sandals
$795
Miu Miu
Xero Shoes® X J.Crew Genesis sandals
$59.50
J.Crew

Boho-Luxe

If you want to scream “boho is back like it never left!” from the rooftops, extend that ethos to your footwear. For a style that will coordinate with anything flowy and breezy, consider The Row’s Cross Sandal, or A.Emery’s pair, which is done in suede.

Cross Sandal
$1,090
The Row
Leon suede sandals
$280
A.Emery
Toggle flat sandal in shiny smooth calfskin
$1,100
Loewe
Suede platform thong sandals
$425
St. Agni
Swift Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals
$560
Toteme
1774 Milano Leather
$640
Birkenstock

The Minimalist

Keeping it simple this summer? Our favorite elevated, strappy sandals come in muted colorways and run the gamut in terms of design, from Toteme’s T-bar to Emme Parsons’s delicate snakeskin pair.

T-bar suede sandals black
$560
Toteme
Helix leather thong sandals
$1,450
Christen
Delice in Black Embossed Snake
$565
Emme Parsons
Archer Flat Sandal
$720
Khaite
Faye leather flats
$445
Aeyde
Mia Nappa
$95
Tkees

The Clear Favorite

Your childhood jellies have gotten a revamp this season. Tory Burch’s Mellow Mary Jane fuses the girly style with a modern, edgier slide. And Black Suede Studio’s black-and-clear flip flops will add flair to any outfit.

Invisible Jelly satin-trimmed sandals
$990
Alaïa
Jelly flip flops
$140
Ancient Greek Sandals
Billi T-Bar Flat
$350
Christopher Esber
Jelly Sandals
$180
Black Suede Studio
Jelly Flats
$28
Los Angeles Apparel
Mellow Mary Jane Jelly
$200
Tory Burch

Catch of the Day

Fishnets are no longer only for stockings and tights—you can now wear the alluring garment down to the tips of your toes. Britt Netta’s and Freda Salvador’s versions come in mesh if you’re not quite ready to go all the way.

Minette crystal-embellished leather sandals
$1,090
Christopher Esber
Fishnet flat sandals
$1,050
Alaïa
Seline Mesh Flat Sandals
$245
Britt Netta
Mesh Slide Sandals
$59.90
Zara
Halle Flip Flops
$288
Freda Salvador
Nika fishnet strap sandals
$229
Senso

Footloose and Fancy Free

Embellished sandals were all over the runways for the spring/summer 2026 season; some of our favorite designs came with whimsical beads, major hardware, shells, and more found objects.

+ Paula's Ibiza Pebble Beads Fussbett suede sandals
$1,150
Loewe
Uma embellished leather sandals
$790
Proenza Schouler
Lova embellished suede sandals
$895
Jimmy Choo
Freja Embellished Leather Thong Sandals
$275
Staud
Beaded Thong
$805
Le Monde Beryl
Shoshana Flat Sandal
$248
Reformation