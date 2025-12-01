Celine’s New Campaign Is Totally Charming

After a fashion month marked by an unprecedented wave of designer debuts, the resort and spring 2026 campaigns have landed, delivering a jolt of new energy as the world’s biggest houses unveil the visuals that will shape their next chapters. The aesthetic reset began early, with Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s fresh-faced first teaser for Loewe, lensed by Talia Chetrit, introducing an intimate point of view. Sarah Burton’s sophomore “Portrait Series” followed, featuring legendary punk musician and artist Paul Simonon alongside longtime friend of the house, Rooney Mara, in a suite of striking, spare photos that spotlight personality over polish. At Celine, Michael Rider launched a full-on charm offensive with “Infinite Possibilities,” a joyful array of images and video celebrating the house’s Charms collection in a deliberately maximal, more-is-more spirit. Ahead, all of the must-see campaigns setting the tone for 2026.

Celine Courtesy of Celine Charms continue their complete takeover of the fashion world—and now, the customizable accessory is getting a starring role in a Celine campaign.

Celine Courtesy of Celine Originally presented on the runway, the Celine charms allow for a unique form of personal expression, with pieces to be worn however the owner desires—on bracelets or necklaces, as brooches, or dangling off a bag, of course.

Celine Courtesy of Celine There are infinite possibilities when it comes to the Celine charms, especially with new designs being introduced each season.

Givenchy by Sarah Burton Collier Schorr for Givenchy “My friends are often my muses, and my muses often become my friends,” says Givenchy creative director Sarah Burton. The relationships she describes are on display in Givenchy’s latest campaign, Friends and Muses.

Givenchy by Sarah Burton Collier Schorr for Givenchy The second portrait series created for the brand stars actor Rooney Mara and punk icon and artist Paul Simonon. The images, shot by Collier Schorr, are simple, yet striking—highlighting an intimacy enjoyed only by close comrades.

Loewe Talia Chetrit for Loewe Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez teased their first collection with Loewe about a week before its debut, featuring a campaign starring Sorry, Baby director Eva Victor and actor Isla Johnston.