The Best Street Style at Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2025

Men’s spring 2025 fashion week is underway and the street style snaps from London and Florence (and soon, Paris,) have already provided a window into the trends insiders will be wearing for the coming season. As with every fashion month, editors, stylists, influencers, celebrities, and other stylish folks turn out in droves in looks that are often as likely to end up on wardrobe mood boards as the actual designs that hit the runways. This year, it appears as though the Cowboy Carter effect has touched down in Europe, with multiple showgoers (and designers, no less) at both London Men’s Fashion Week and at Pitti Immagine Uomo styling looks with Stetsons. The scarf—that unisex and universally appealing accessory—have had a strong showing with some attendees matching them to their suits with a silk knot around the neck and others donning their scarves on their heads, babushka-style. There’s also been a resurgence of club-kid style, as JNCO-esque, shin-skimming, super wide-leg jean shorts return with a vengeance. Of course, sharp tailored suiting has been more than represented on the streets (this is Italy and the home of Savile Row we’re talking about, here).

Keep scrolling for our favorite street style moments from the men’s spring 2025 season.

