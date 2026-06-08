FASHION

5 Summer Sunglass Trends Having Their Moment in the Sun

by Christina Holevas
the 5 biggest summer sunglasses trends
Images courtesy of the brands. Collage by Kimberly Duck
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Looking to make a style statement this summer? Start with sunglasses. Often regarded as an afterthought accessory—a piece that inspires less fanfare (and frenzy) than big-ticket bags or shoes—eyewear is actually a potent styling tool. The right sunglasses can level up your look. Extra-large shades might bring drama or mystery, while classic Wayfarers offer a timeless sense of cool. The spring 2026 runways delivered plenty of fresh inspiration, introducing a wave of exciting new sunglasses trends, plus endless possibilities for your summer style persona. At brands like Celine, Khaite, Prada, and Loewe, shades arguably stole the spotlight. Ahead, discover the five sunglasses trends we’re most excited to wear this summer.

Oversize Wrap

Just in time for the 2026 World Cup, channel your inner early aughts WAG in a sunglass style that offers full coverage. Hide from (while simultaneously attracting) the paparazzi in this considerable shape, which is marked by a curved front that cradles the face.

Tory Burch Spring 2026

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The Atlas D-frame acetate sunglasses
$395
Thistles
+ The Shining round-frame acetate sunglasses
$1,155
Jacques Marie Mage
Oval cat-eye acetate sunglasses
$575
Gucci
Runway Wrap Sunglasses
$250
Tory Burch
x Oliver Peoples 1967C
$590
Khaite
The Aela
$148
Jimmy Fairly Paris

The Tint

At Celine, Bottega Veneta, and Chloé, tinted lenses appeared in an assortment of sizes and colors. Ranging in mood from cinematic to retro to bohemian, this non-traditional lens will add a dose of colorful chic to your day.

Celine Spring 2026

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Aviator-style acetate sunglasses
$700
Bottega Veneta
Eclipse round-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses
$400
Matteau
Round-frame acetate sunglasses
$525
Prada
Groupie
$208
Bonnie Clyde
Chloé Wavy Sunglasses
$525
Chloé
The Funk Daddy
$99
Crap Eyewear

The Athletic

Even if, like me, you can’t run a mile to save your life, you can borrow the agile cool of an athlete with a pair of sporty shades. Bold colors, silver frames, and game-ready shapes will up the energy of any outfit.

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Rounded-frame acetate sunglasses
$415
Miu Miu
Rim MG22
$245
Gentle Monster
Momoka Pacer Veridian, D+ Onyx Mirror Designed in California
$315
District Vision
Tommy Sunglasses
$160
Bru Eyewear
Eye Jacket™ Redux
$186
Oakley
Brady Sunglasses
$620
Tom Ford

The Wired It Girl

Wire rims are nothing new in the eyewear realm, but they feel fresh in the hands of designers like Miuccia Prada and Michael Rider.

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1984C
$555
Oliver Peoples
Rectangle Frame Sunglasses
$300
Jacquemus
Prada Eyewear Collection sunglasses
$505
Prada
Jet-02 round-frame gold-tone and tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses
$600
Tom Ford
SL 866 square-frame metal sunglasses
$535
Saint Laurent Eyewear
Calisto Photochromic Sunglasses
$1,010
Akoni

The Flat-Top Aviator

This look marries sporty ease and oversize glamour. Seen at Loewe, Khaite, and Burberry, this shape feels new and directional for 2026.

Loewe Spring 2026

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Aviator-style acetate sunglasses
$490
Celine
Aviator-style gold-tone and tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses
$560
Loewe Eyewear
Tony
$260
Chimi
Telluride Sunglasses
$195
Illesteva
Val Sunglasses
$150
Elisa Johnson
Oversized aviator sunglasses
$59.50
J.Crew