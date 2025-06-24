5 Elevated Ways to Wear a White Tank Top

Trends may come and go, but a white tank top is forever. That’s the mantra—this summer, and for all summers. You can’t go wrong with a classic. Like a great T-shirt or your favorite pair of jeans, a white tank is a true wardrobe chameleon—a blank canvas ready to absorb the personality of whatever it’s paired with. That’s why styling is key. Sure, a white tank and denim shorts is arguably the easiest off-duty summer look—but what about wearing one to work? Or to dinner with your mother-in-law? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. The power of the white tank lies in its versatility. It pairs just as well with a suit as it does with those trusty cut-offs. Here are five elevated ways to wear the staple garment.

Wear a tank with a suit...

We’re all for a lightweight summer suit, but when you want to wear one without feeling stuffy, a white tank and leather flip flops are the perfect undone antidote.

...Or with something sparkly.

The same principle applies when wearing something shiny: a white tank tones down a maximalist statement, making it feel cooler and more wearable.

Go for white-on-white

Double up on classics by pairing a white tank with white summer denim. Monochromatic tones elevate this simple, off-duty look.

Layer a tank over a t-shirt

T-shirt layering is having a moment this summer, so if you want a more trend-forward take on the tank, go for it. Bonus points for wearing baggy shorts, another must-have for summer 2025.

Pair a tank and a maxi

There’s no sleeker combo than a white tank and a slick maxiskirt. On-trend accessories—like mesh flats and a beaded bag—add the right amount of extra interest.