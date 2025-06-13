FASHION

How to Nail the Layered Shirts Trend for Summer 2025

Consider this your Layering 101 course—class is in session.

by Christina Holevas
Models wearing layered shirts
Courtesy of Leset. Treatment by Ashley Peña
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

According to Rumi—and the equally prophetic Justin Timberlake—what goes around comes back around. This idiom applies especially to fashion trends. As a Millennial, I’ve watched many of my early aughts style obsessions reenter the mainstream. First, I adjusted to low-rise jeans. Then I embraced jelly sandals. Now, to my own surprise, I’m into layering tees—again.

Fashion-loving 2000s tweens remember the moment well: On red carpets and magazine covers, It girls stacked their tees with abandon (Ashley Tisdale suddenly comes to mind...). Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and Britney Spears would wear two, three, even four C&C tank tops or t-shirts layered at one time. In 2025, the trend has resurfaced with a blissfully more refined appeal.

Like many styles I love, the source material leads back to Miu Miu. Stylist Lotta Volkova’s twisted genius—which also led to the return of the micro-mini and boat shoes—introduced layered tees on the house’s spring 2023 runway to great effect. The look gained so much traction, it’s now part of Miu Miu’s core product offering.

And the trend has long legs. This year, layered tees appeared in The Row’s summer collection and among the spring lineup of New York cult-favorite, Still Here. Now, I see them everywhere—in stores and on the streets, on TikTok. So how are we wearing them? Refer to our edit below for an easy guide.

Miu Miu Spring 2023

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Buy It Built-In...

If you’re looking for a lower lift on the styling front, you’re in luck. Pre-paired options—either sold as sets or layers sewn together—are widely available across the price spectrum. Shop our favorites, including the Still Here style mentioned above, right here.

Set of 3 Jersey T-shirts
$1,590
Miu Miu
Contrasting Cotton Blend T-Shirt
$39.99
Mango
Layered appliquéd ribbed cotton-blend jersey T-shirt
$380
Acne Studios
Piqué and jersey polo shirt
$1,120
Prada
Lightweight Double Layer Wool-Blend T-Shirt
$90
Massimo Dutti
Rozzi layered ribbed jersey midi dress
$240
Leset
Set of three cotton-jersey tops
$890
Jil Sander

Or DIY...

The Row Summer 2025

Courtesy of The Row

An excellent part of the tee-layering trend is the accessibility of its elements. Great tees and tanks are easy to find, and you may already own some of these styles. Get creative and do it yourself with some of our favorite combinations, below.

Short + Long Sleeve

Essentials Ciles cotton-jersey T-shirt
$490
The Row
Kota jersey T-shirt
$1,490
The Row

Baby Tank + Baby Tee

Bibi Cami
$105
Flore Flore
Car Baby Tee
$115
Flore Flore

Jersey Vest + Boxy Tee

Organic cotton-jersey T-shirt
$150
Toteme
Classic Tee
$200
Toteme

Double Long Sleeve

Long Sleeve Baby Tee
$115
Eterne
Long Sleeve Baby Tee
$115
Eterne

Dress + Tee

Tank Dress
$160
Another Tomorrow
Relaxed Cotton T-Shirt
$49
Cos

Tube Top + Oversized Tee

Refined Tube Top
$45
Banana Republic
Faro Boxy Tee
$59
The Frankie Shop

And Wear It With Something Cute...

Now that you’re layered up, it’s time to address the bottom half of the outfit. We recommend keeping it simple with near-basics that lean minimalist, or even a touch preppy (think new-era Miu Miu, of course). Khakis or a pleated skirt fit the bill perfectly.

Sharka Pant in Cotton
$1,320
The Row
The OG Baggy Jean Short
$118
Everlane
The High Hopes Skirt
$165
AYR
Logo Popeline Jacquard Pleated Skirt
$2,100
Miu Miu
The Taffeta Board Short
$287
Donni
Slim Lasso high-rise tapered jeans
$385
B Sides
Mini Wrap Skirt
$195
Dunst
Everyday Relaxed Mid-Rise Jeans
$280
Still Here