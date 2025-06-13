How to Nail the Layered Shirts Trend for Summer 2025

According to Rumi—and the equally prophetic Justin Timberlake—what goes around comes back around. This idiom applies especially to fashion trends. As a Millennial, I’ve watched many of my early aughts style obsessions reenter the mainstream. First, I adjusted to low-rise jeans. Then I embraced jelly sandals. Now, to my own surprise, I’m into layering tees—again.

Fashion-loving 2000s tweens remember the moment well: On red carpets and magazine covers, It girls stacked their tees with abandon (Ashley Tisdale suddenly comes to mind...). Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and Britney Spears would wear two, three, even four C&C tank tops or t-shirts layered at one time. In 2025, the trend has resurfaced with a blissfully more refined appeal.

Like many styles I love, the source material leads back to Miu Miu. Stylist Lotta Volkova’s twisted genius—which also led to the return of the micro-mini and boat shoes—introduced layered tees on the house’s spring 2023 runway to great effect. The look gained so much traction, it’s now part of Miu Miu’s core product offering.

And the trend has long legs. This year, layered tees appeared in The Row’s summer collection and among the spring lineup of New York cult-favorite, Still Here. Now, I see them everywhere—in stores and on the streets, on TikTok. So how are we wearing them? Refer to our edit below for an easy guide.

Miu Miu Spring 2023 Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Buy It Built-In...

If you’re looking for a lower lift on the styling front, you’re in luck. Pre-paired options—either sold as sets or layers sewn together—are widely available across the price spectrum. Shop our favorites, including the Still Here style mentioned above, right here.

Or DIY...

The Row Summer 2025 Courtesy of The Row

An excellent part of the tee-layering trend is the accessibility of its elements. Great tees and tanks are easy to find, and you may already own some of these styles. Get creative and do it yourself with some of our favorite combinations, below.

Short + Long Sleeve

Baby Tank + Baby Tee

Jersey Vest + Boxy Tee

Double Long Sleeve

Dress + Tee

Tube Top + Oversized Tee

And Wear It With Something Cute...

Now that you’re layered up, it’s time to address the bottom half of the outfit. We recommend keeping it simple with near-basics that lean minimalist, or even a touch preppy (think new-era Miu Miu, of course). Khakis or a pleated skirt fit the bill perfectly.