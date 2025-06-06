Father’s Day Gifts for Every Kind of Father Figure in Your Life

If gifting is an art, then picking out the perfect Father’s Day present is like painting Guernica. Dads will insist they need nothing, but you don’t want to show up to the festivities empty-handed for another year running. Besides, the father (or father figure) in your life deserves to be spoiled, to get the camera, cologne, or sweater they would never purchase for themselves.

Now, you don’t have too long—Father’s Day is fast approaching, and the pressure is building to get something wrapped and ready before that brunch or golf outing comes along. Luckily, we’re here to make the process a little bit easier. So, whether your celebrant is a mountain-trekking outdoorsman, a briefcase-toting workaholic, or somewhere in between, we’ve got the perfect gift that will prove your true appreciation, and maybe even get ol’ Dad to crack a smile.

The Trendsetter He has been following the designer mix-ups of the last year like others follow the NFL draft. He doesn’t go anywhere without his Lemaire tote, and you have a slight suspicion that Timothée Chalamet might be copying his style. He’s a trendsetter, and you want to make sure your gift deserves a place in his already impressive wardrobe.

The One Who’s Always in a Suit He has two phones, three laptops, and a weekly standing reservation at the Polo Bar. He’s not the most experimental with his style, but he loves a classic, quality item. He knows when he opens that Patek Philippe box, he isn’t the new owner of the gorgeous watch, he’s just protecting it for the next generation (you, of course).

The Sports Star His short game has seen some great improvement this past season. His favorite gym bag hardly ever gets a day off, and his post-workout sauna session is the highlight of his afternoon. He keeps nagging you to take up squash, and he’s batting around the idea of running next year’s marathon, so yeah, he will really appreciate those Therabody Jetboots.

The Outdoorsman He is saved as “Paul Bunyan” in your contacts. He’s constantly sending you photos of the mushrooms he recently foraged, and he doesn’t understand how you can live in the city. He loves nothing more than an afternoon hike, and he won’t give up until you join him on his new favorite trail. Hopefully, one of these gifts will hold him over for at least a little while.

The Curator He always has an in to the latest exhibition opening, and sometimes when you walk into his apartment, you feel like you’re in a museum. He’s sophisticated and chic, but somehow also impressively down to earth. He may have more art books than Albertine, but Claiborne Swanson Frank’s newest work will get the place of honor on his favorite coffee table because it will remind him of you.

The Beach Bum From Memorial Day on, you know you can find him at the beach. He has a cooler filled with wine, snacks, and sparkling water, and the perfect summer playlist always teed up on Spotify. He’s best friends with the lifeguard, and he always has sunscreen to spare. But his swimwear rotation could use an upgrade, and he will feel like Poseidon himself in these LV trunks.

The Homebody He binges TV shows with impressive ferocity. Goodreads is his favorite app, and he always has a book recommendation. His favorite sweatpants are filled with holes, but he refuses to replace them. And don’t even think about sitting in his favorite chair, though maybe he’ll let you take it for a spin after you upgrade his lounging with a new cashmere throw.

The Traveler He needed new pages sewn into his passport to house all the stamps. His Instagram grid reads like a digital atlas, and he has status on four different airlines. He’s a master at sleeping on a red eye, and he might even take you on his next adventure after he sees the new camera you got him.