Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era is officially here and she’s pulled out some themed fashion to match. The musician, who announced Act II of her Renaissance album earlier this week, suited up in chic tailoring that she finished off with some Western edge.

Beyoncé debuted this look for her and Jay-Z’s exclusive Oscars soirée, dubbed the Gold Party, from earlier this month (as per tradition, no photos were allowed at the bash, but the singer offered a peek at her fashion via Instagram on Wednesday). She paired a double breasted padlock suit jacket, a signature from former creative director Matthew Williams’s time at Givenchy, with matching flared pants. From there, Beyoncé slipped into a simple white button down that she accented with a diamond-studded black bow instead of a traditional tie.

The singer accessorized the suit with shield sunglasses, long curled hair, and towering stilettos. The Cowboy Carter finish? A wide-brimmed cowboy hat, of course.

@beyonce

The entire night was a Carter family affair. Jay-Z followed his wife’s cue in some tailoring of his own while Ms. Tina sparkled in a dramatic evening gown.

@beyonce

In a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, Beyoncé revealed the title of her forthcoming project Cowboy Carter and the inspiration behind it. The star has already released two singles off of the album, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” with the latter making history on the Country music charts.

“I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart,” Beyoncé wrote, adding “That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”

The musician continued, “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.” Beyoncé finished her note with a defiant statement: “This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album.”