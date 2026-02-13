Beyoncé Brings Back the Bob (and Stirrups) at the 2026 Super Bowl

Beyoncé isn’t waiting for spring to reinvent herself. Joining Jay-Z and their two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, at the 2026 Super Bowl last weekend, the Cowboy Carter star made her first public appearance of the year, unveiling a sharp new bob in the process.

Beyoncé arrived via private jet to the big game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots with her shortest hair style in years. She sported a chin-length micro bob in a honey blonde color with dark roots. Her chop featured bouncy, coiffed ends and subtle curtain bangs. Naturally, the beauty moment wasn’t the only arena in which Beyoncé made a statement.

The star of her look was a green croc-embossed trench coat, designed with sharp shoulders and a belted waist, from the Paris brand Rowen Rose. Underneath, the singer paired a butter yellow off-the-shoulder top with fitted stirrup leggings that sat high on her waist and attached around the ankles. Beyoncé completed the look with a thin burgundy belt and coordinating heels, a structured handbag to match her coat, and black-out glasses.

@beyonce

@beyonce

Jay-Z, Rumi, and Blue Ivy (with a denim Balenciaga City bag in tow) were spotted field-side, while Beyoncé seemingly opted to remain out of public view during the game. Jay’s media company Roc Nation produced the halftime show headlined by Bad Bunny.

Perhaps Lady Gaga, who made a surprise appearance during Bunny’s set, secretly met with Beyoncé to discuss their long-awaited “Telephone” part two? One can only hope.