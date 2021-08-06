It should come as no surprise that Beyoncé, a Houston, Texas native, would want to keep the Yeehaw Agenda alive. In fact, she pays homage to Black cowboys and cowgirls with her latest Ivy Park collection, Ivy Park Rodeo, and a new campaign in which she stars.

Ever since launching her activewear line, Beyoncé has worked hard to top her campaigns with more unexpected talent starring in each than the last. For Februarydrop, she brought out her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, to star in the Adidas x Ivy Park “ICY” collection campaign. For Ivy Park Rodeo, she enlisted the help of model Paloma Elsesser, country musician Orville Peck, and singer Snoh Aalegra. The campaign also prominently features acclaimed actor Glynn Turman, who also happens to be a real-life rodeo champion (and if Ivy Park Rodeo is good enough not just for Beyoncé, but also for an actual cowboy to wear while wrangling his horses, it’s more than good enough for the general public or the Beyhive).

Of course, though, Beyoncé herself is the star. Appearing with a very long braided mane, the musician and creative director whips her hair around like a lasso, before grabbing an actual lasso and swinging it around amongst some bales of hay, all while wearing her matching Ivy Park Rodeo cow print sports bra top, leggings, and gloves. There is no shortage of cowboy hats in the recently released Instagram video, either.

Matching denim jacket and pant sats with the classic three stripes, body suits, bolo ties, chaps, and of course a big Ivy Park Rodeo belt, round out what could be seen in the brand’s recently released Instagram video of the collection, which will be released on August 19.