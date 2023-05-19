Between her sold out Renaissance world tour, a rumored hair endeavor, and a plethora of custom on stage looks, Beyoncé has been giving us so much recently (are we deserving?) While her performance outfits include a Mugler robot suit and an embroidered Loewe catsuit, she donned a more casual ensemble for a day off in London that included a bit of sightseeing.

The two piece Michael Kors Collection plaid blazer and custom halter jumpsuit are from the brand’s fall/winter 2022 collection. Beyoncé paired the set with nude Louboutin heels and gold hoops for the afternoon stroll with husband Jay-Z and later for some Instagram snaps. The 41-year-old posed with the London Eye in one picture and Jay was seen sipping a cup of tea in a following slide (when in London, do as the Brits do?)

The observation wheel has become a favorite stop for the singer over her years of visiting the city. In 2019 for the London premiere of The Lion King, she posed in a stunning yellow gown with the sight as a backdrop. See, even Beyoncé does touristy-things.

Amidst Renaissance tour dates, Beyoncé took to Instagram earlier this week to tease, what many are speculating, is a forthcoming hair care line. While much still remains unknown about the endeavor, it is certainly hair-themed given her photo selection.

“I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate our hair can directly impact our souls,” she wrote. “Having learned so much on my own hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”