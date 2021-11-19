Golfcore has officially reached its renaissance. After gaining popularity over the past year or so as many picked up the sport and its signature aesthetic during pandemic-induced free time, the trend has officially been adopted by Queen Bey herself, possibly indicating its post-quarantine staying power.

On Thursday night, Beyoncé shared a set of photos on Instagram wearing an uncharacteristically preppy look for the singer—a gray, striped pleated skirt with a knit sweater tee, both from American designer Thom Browne. Beyoncé paired the set with some Gucci socks, a mini Gucci duffel bag, and Ivy Park sneakers. In a separate set of pics, the singer showed a closer look at her accessories, revealing Gucci’s tiger motif on her socks and a giant, diamond (referring both to shape and material) ring on her finger.

The more casual look is a slight departure for Beyoncé, who has been showing a lot of gowns and glam over the past few months. While supporting her husband, Jay-Z, during The Harder They Fall press tour and promoting her Tiffany’s partnership, the singer continuously dripped in elegant dresses and lots of jewels. In this current look, though, Beyoncé looks more likely to hit the links than to walk a red carpet.