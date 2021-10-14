Beyoncé really said, “Nevermind this spooky season, I’m ready to ring in the cheer” when she shared a group of pics to her Instagram story, wearing a custom Alexander Vauthier gown that proves Christmas came early this year, and Beyoncé is the gift.

The singer posed on the staircase of Harry’s Bar at London’s Mayfair Hotel, showing off her dress, which features a plunging black neckline tucked into a satin green cummerbund and skirt with a slit traveling up her thigh. She finished off the look with some gold heels, a whole lot of diamonds, and a bright red lip, really cementing the Christmas-time look.

Beyoncé’s jaunt in London comes after she and Jay-Z spent several weeks on a yacht, celebrating her 40th birthday. The couple then headed to London to attend BFI’s London Film Festival, where they attended the premiere of the Jay-Z-produced Netflix Western The Harder They Fall. While Jay-Z has since returned to LA for the next premiere of his movie, it’s unclear if Beyoncé joined him and is practicing the art of a “latergram”, or stayed in England to take these glam pics.