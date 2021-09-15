Beyoncé Spent Met Gala Day Looking Fabulous on a Yacht

Between New York Fashion Week, Sunday night’s VMAs and Monday night’s Met Gala, it’s seemed like the only celebrities who haven’t been in New York City at some point over the past few days are either the unvaccinated or Beyoncé. And while most would never even consider publicly spurning Anna Wintour, the conspicuously absent musician has been loud and proud about the fact that she had a previous engagement: a family vacation in Italy, where she’s apparently been having the time of her life aboard a yacht.

Beyoncé gave a heads up that she wouldn’t be gracing the Met Gala red carpet on Monday afternoon, aka the moment everyone was sharing their behind-the-scenes look at their getting-ready glam. Beyoncé, on the other hand, posted three of her signature self-directed outfit photo shoots, altogether comprising 23 images. So far, there’s been no trace of a bikini. Instead, she’s been wearing custom Valentino, custom David Koma, and a comparatively casual romper by Rowen Rose—not to mention a gold statement necklace and tiered diamond choker. If either were by Tiffany & Co., her newfound partner, Bey didn’t mention it. Though she did post her and her husband’s latest joint campaign on Tuesday (the day after it launched).

Beyoncé’s tardiness was understandable. Later that day, she posted a whole new set of photos proving she’s still on vacation, though one could only tell by the backdrop of the yacht. The newly 40-year-old musician looked ready to hit the party circuit in a pastel green ensemble by Balmain, accented with a bold red lip, Lorraine Schwartz earrings, and nighttime sunglasses that served as a reminder of the upcoming release of The Matrix 4. The Louboutins she wore to climb what could feasibly be several of the yacht’s stories were matching pastel green, while her rectangular Oscar de la Renta bag was a shiny gold.

Beyoncé has yet to tag a photographer in one of her occasionally internet-breaking, always fabulous Instagram outfit photo shoots. This time around, their identity couldn’t be more mysterious. The photos are clearly coming from inside the house (er, yacht), meaning whoever it is has to either be close enough to the Carters to join them on family vaycay or a Carter themself. Perhaps the reason Beyoncé hasn’t been giving credit is that her highly precocious daughter, nine-year-old Blue Ivy, isn’t on Instagram yet.