If anyone can pull off a lace wedding dress over a decade since they first said “I do,” it’s definitely Beyoncé. Especially when said wedding dress is brimming with sustainable bonafides. Granted, Mrs. Knowles-Carter wasn’t renewing her vows, but rather setting out on a new union by launching her whisky brand.

After taking to the streets of Brooklyn in a bombshell Emilio Pucci head scarf over the weekend, Beyoncé slipped into an upcycled, all-white piece from the Paris-based brand Les Fleurs. According to the label’s founder María Bernad, Les Fleurs uses only “discarded textiles and forgotten garments” in its designs.

Beyoncé’s sleeveless dress featured a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical mini skirt that was made out of stitched-together lace remnants. In addition to its low-cut front, the bodice of Beyoncé’s dress was also designed with a collar detail and diamond-shaped cut-outs. The skin-baring portions, positioned just below the bust, flashed the singer’s midsection. The Cowboy Carter singer accessorized her outfit with white chandelier earrings, a statement cocktail ring, and lace-up pumps. Continuing her recent penchant for summertime head coverings, she also donned a matching lace piece on top of her curly blonde hair. The detail, which trailed down her back, doubled as a quasi veil when worn with her mini dress.

@beyonce

Beyoncé also used the opportunity to promote her latest business venture, an American whisky brand called SirDavis already available for pre-order. Aside from being the Cowboy Carter singer’s drink of choice, the Moët Hennessy-backed whisky developed with whisky master Dr. Bill Lumsden has an even deeper connection. The Houston-based brand is, in part, an ode to Beyoncé’s great-grandfather Davis Hogue. According to a press release, Hogue “worked as a farmer and moonshiner in the American South during Prohibition.” That heritage is what “made the idea of creating a legacy whisky brand feel predestined” for Beyoncé.

@beyonce

Beyoncé’s been making major business moves this year. In March, Beyoncé launched a hair care line called Cécred which drew inspiration from “global traditions” while using “patent-pending advanced science.” At the time of its launch, Beyoncé wrote on Instagram, “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?”