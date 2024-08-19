It’s been a summer full of bombshell head scarves and Beyoncé is showing no signs of stopping.

For a weekend jaunt around Brooklyn with Jay-Z, Beyoncé doubled down on the retro styling trick—albeit with a twist worthy of a day on the Italian Riviera. The Cowboy Carter singer livened up an Emilio Pucci runway look on Sunday night, tucking a pair of patterned palazzo pants into a plunging black tank top. Beyoncé wore a sleek blazer atop her shoulders, but it was her matching accessories that proved to be the star feature. Instead of tying the scarf around her neck like on the catwalk, Beyoncé wrapped the piece around her head. She completed her outfit with black angular shades, a bold Pucci handbag, and classic pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Celebrities tying scarves underneath their chins—a look made popular by the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot—has picked up considerable steam this summer, with everyone from Hailey Bieber to Sabrina Carpenter trying out the style this season. Beyoncé, in particular, has taken a special liking to the head scarf, wearing the accessory for both formal and more casual outings like this one.

Roka / BACKGRID

During a trip to the Hamptons in June, Beyoncé tried on the trend for an afternoon of yachting with her husband Jay-Z. She wore a low-cut Charo Ruiz sundress that she accessorized with a white and black bandana worn over her hair. Paired with a bold red lip, that outfit veered more towards classic Americana when compared to the “La Dolce Vita” spirit of her latest look.

And although the head scarf has been especially prominent among celebrities during the warmer months, Beyoncé (like the true trendsetter she is) has been rocking the look for quite some time now. She wore a fully-sequined, very “Alien Superstar” version for a December performance in Brazil last year and has repeatedly slipped into Alaïa’s hooded bodysuits that feature a quasi, built-in head scarf.



Summer is coming to a close in just a few weeks, but don’t expect Beyoncé to retire the bombshell head scarf anytime soon.