Before Bianca Jagger became one of the ‘70s foremost socialites and an actress of her own accord, she was Blanca Pérez-Mora Macías, a girl from Managua, Nicaragua. Later, as the wife of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and a friend to Andy Warhol, Halston, and Liza Minelli, Bianca became synonymous with the New York scene and, thus, ‘70s style.

A frequent face at Studio 54, Jagger’s sophisticated yet ultra-glamorous style came to life in the club, as did her show-stopping antics—in 1977, she rode into the club on horseback. The socialite and humanitarian never met a tailored piece of clothing she didn’t like—her style favored double-breasted blazers, fur-trimmed coats, and wide-legged pants. Over her five decades in the spotlight, she’s been a muse to some of fashion and art’s most formidable names—Halston, Yves Saint Laurent, Warhol—all the while establishing a style signature to herself. From her famed YSL bridal suit to many Grecian-esque gowns, take a look back at Bianca Jagger’s best style moments, below.

2023: Indiana Jones Premiere David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images Jagger glistened in this all black look—a silk shift dress and feathered cape—for the Indiana Jones premiere.

2022: Mark's Club 50th Anniversary Party David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jagger went with mostly black (and some hints of white) for Mark’s Club 50th Anniversary celebration.

2020: Dior Haute Couture Show David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jagger attended Dior’s spring/summer 2020 couture show in a romantic tulle skirt that she paired with a double-breasted coat, sunglasses, and polka dot gloves.

2016: Metropolitan Opera House Premiere Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The actress perfected this tulle, off-the-shoulder gown for the Metropolitan Opera House premiere in 2016.

2012: H&M Party Mark Robert Milan/FilmMagic/Getty Images All bundled up for the London cold, Jagger attended an H&M party in a black coat and white pants.

2008: The Serpentine Gallery Party Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty Images The actress mixed in a rare pattern with this gold, fur-trimmed coat for The Serpentine Gallery party in 2008.

2004: New York Fashion Week Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jagger kept to her signature neutrals in black pants and white tailoring for the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week.

1999: The Winslow Bog Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Though it was certainly cold in London, Jagger made a statement nonetheless in a velvet coat, gold scarf, and leather handbag.

1993: Met Gala Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images The socialite went with a silk printed gown for the 1993 Met Gala themed “Diana Vreeland: Immoderate Style.”

1991: Rita Hayworth Alzheimer's Disease Benefit Gala Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Jagger’s plunging white dress and opera gloves for a 1991 gala is the ultimate night out inspiration.

1989: Asia Society and Museum Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images The actress put her spin on the traditional suited look for a 1989 event when she wore silk pants, a sheer blouse, and double breasted blazer.

1987: Madonna Concert Party Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Jagger turned things up a notch in a sparkling mini skirt, bandeau, and bolero jacket for a 1987 party hosted by Madonna.

1984: Le Bon Plaisir Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The socialite kept things simple for the premiere of Le Bon Plaisir in a jersey dress and crushed velvet overcoat.

1981: Met Gala Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Dreamy off-the-shoulder gowns are a signature of Jagger’s style. Here, she wore a black number to the Met Gala in 1981.

1980: Birthday Party Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Jagger sported a plunging jersey dress created by her friend and American designer, Halston, for her birthday party in 1980.

1979: Studio 54 New Year’s Eve Party WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Jagger looked straight out of a fairytale in this corseted gown during Studio 54’s New Year’s Eve Party in 1979.

1977: Birthday Party Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images Jagger certainly made an entrance in 1977 when she rode in on a white horse to Studio 54 for her birthday party.

1977: Studio 54 Party WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images As with many ‘70s socialites, not a weekend went by without a visit to Studio 54. Here, Jagger mingled with Liza Minelli in a wedding-like tulle gown during a party at the infamous locale.

1977: Paris Party Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images David Bowie and Jagger looked dapper in white—Bianca in a dreamy off-the-shoulder gown—for a night out in Paris.

1976: Met Gala Penske Media/Penske Media/Getty Images With her friend Halston by her side, Jagger sparkled in a velvet dress and a dramatic fur stole for the 1976 Met Gala.

1974: "Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design" Exhibition Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Sparkling in sequins, Jagger attended a 1974 exhibition opening in this halter-style dress and accompanying beret.

1973: Rolling Stones Party Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Jagger looked ethereal in a full length lace gown and sheer caplet for a Rolling Stones party in 1973.

1972: Yves Saint Laurent Party Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images The Jaggers stole the show at a 1972 party celebrating Yves Saint Laurent—Bianca wore a statement white trench coat with black buttons while Mick opted for a red bomber and pants.

1972: Heathrow Airport Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images ‘70s airport dressing was truly unmatched. During a trip through London’s Heathrow Airport, she sported a double-breasted white blazer and platform heels.

1971: St. Tropez Wedding Reg Lancaster/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Jagger broke from tradition when she wore this Yves Saint Laurent bridal suit to her 1971 wedding to Mick Jagger. In retrospect, the look was one of her most famous and lives on many a bride’s reference board (even Emily Ratajkowski.)

1969: The Italian Job Set Archive Photos/Archive Photos/Getty Images Jagger kept things casual on the set of The Italian Job with a simple white dress and a black headband.