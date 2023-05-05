Rodarte just added to one of their past collections almost a decade after it originally walked on the runway. To celebrate Carrie Fisher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was given to the late actress posthumously on Thursday, Kate and Laura Mulleavy designed a custom dress for Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd. The sleeveless gown, which boasted an embellished bust and keyhole cutout, featured an image of Fisher in her iconic role of Princess Leia in the original Star Wars film. This places the dress squarely alongside the other Star Wars-themed pieces Rodarte displayed at their fall/winter 2014 presentation in February 2014.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Rodarte originally produced five Star Wars-themed dresses for their fall/winter 2014 show. The collection was inspired by childhood, and the Mulleavy’s are longtime fans of the sci-fi franchise. At the time, though, there were dresses that featured Yoda, C-3PO, and Luke Skywalker. A black, asymmetric version imprinted with the Death Star was even worn by Kirsten Dunst to the Met Gala in 2014. Fisher’s Leia, however, didn’t get a dress until now. Back when the original pieces debuted, the designers actually spoke to Fisher about the collection and the film. “I want to see a dress with Leia on it,” the actress told the Mulleavy’s at the time. Now, nine years later, her wishes finally came true.

Catwalking/Getty Images

While at the ceremony, Lourd spoke about her plan to introduce her own children to her late mother by showing them Star Wars when they get older. “I feel so lucky that even though they won't get to meet my mom, they will get to know a piece of her through Leia,” she said. “And I will get to tell them that the little lady in the TV is my Momby, their Grandmomby. Leia has become a family heirloom, and not just for my family.”