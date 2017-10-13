Ever since she released her debut album 30 years ago, Björk has brought a wonderess uniqueness to every red carpet and stage that she graces. Of course, there was the infamous Marjan Pejoski “swan dress” worn to the 2001 Academy Awards (which would later be displayed in the Museum of Modern Art), but it is hardly the first, or last, memorable ensemble from the Icelandic singer. On the red carpet, she tends to opt for quirky, sculptural pieces that could double as artwork, often in metallic shades with an emphasis of glitter. On stage, it is all about the over-the-top costume, often constructed with various, voluminous layers and a matching headpiece for good measure. Here, a look back at Björk’s most extravagant looks through the years.

2023: AIM Awards Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for ABA Björk attends The AIM Awards 2023 at The Roundhouse on September 26, 2023 in London, England.

2023: Vienna Concert Photo by Santiago Felipe/Redferns for ABA Bjork performs on stage during a concert of her tour "Cornucopia" at Wiener Stadthalle on September 19, 2023 in Vienna, Austria.

2023: Tokyo Concert Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for ABA Bjork performs onstage during her Cornucopia Tour at Tokyo Garden Theater on March 31, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.

2022: Blue Dot Festival Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for ABA Bjork performs in a Pier Paolo Piccioli for Moncler coat onstage during 'Blue Dot Festival' 2022 at Jodrell Bank on July 24, 2022 in Manchester, England.

2019: Cornucopia Performance Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Bjork performs onstage during her "Cornucopia" concert series at The Shed on May 12, 2019 in New York City.

2017: Sonar Music Festival Santiago Felipe Bjork onstage during Sonar Music Festival 2017 Q&A on June 14, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Redferns)

2017: Sonar Festival Santiago Felipe Bjork backstage during Sonar Festival 2017 on June 14, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Redferns)

2017: Ceremonia Festival Santiago Felipe Bjork performs onstage at the 2017 Ceremonia Festival on April 02, 2017 in Toluca, Mexico. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

2015: Governors Balls Taylor Hill Bjork performs onstage during 2015 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall’s Island on June 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic for Governors Ball Music Festival)

2015: Vulnicura Tour Kevin Mazur Bjork performs onstage during her “Vulnicura” tour at Kings Theatre on March 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

2013: Bonnaroo Jeff Kravitz Bjork performs at What Stage during day 3 of the 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2013 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

2012: Webby Awards Jamie McCarthy Bjork attends the 16th Annual Webby Awards on May 21, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for The Webby Awards)

2012: Roskilde Festival Rob Ball Bjork headlines the Orange Stage on day four of Roskilde Festival on July 8, 2012 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage)

2010: Private Dinner Dave M. Benett Bjork attends private dinner hosted by AnOther Magazine to celebrate the latest cover star Bjork at Sake No Hana on September 20, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

2010: The Artist is Present Closing Charles Eshelman Bjork attends the closing of Marina Abramovic’s “The Artist is Present” hosted by Givenchy at The Museum of Modern Art on June 1, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic)

2009: Hudson Jeans Dinner Theo Wargo Bjork attends the AnOther Magazine and Hudson Jeans Dinner at The Jane Hotel on September 14, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage for AnOther Magazine)

2008: Volta World Tour Bjork performs at Hammersmith Apollo during her Volta world tour, on April 14, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

2008: Big Day Out Festival Hannah Peters Bjork performs on stage during the Big Day Out at Mt Smart Stadium on January 18, 2008 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

2006: Drawing Restraint 9 Premiere Mat Szwajkos Bjork arrives at the IFC Films premiere of “Drawing Restraint 9” at MoMA March 28, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images)

2003: Fashion Rocks Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage Bjork wears an Alexander McQueen creation at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom.

2003: Coney Island Concert Stephen Lovekin Bjork during Bjork in Concert at Coney Island – August 23, 2003 at Keyspan Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)

2001: Golden Globe Awards Ron Galella Bjork at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

2001: Radio City Music Hall Performance Photo by KMazur/WireImage Bjork performs at Radio City Music Hall in NYC at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States.

2001: Academy Awards Jeffrey Mayer Bjork attends the 2001 Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

2000: Cannes Film Festival Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images Icelandic pop star Bjork arrives at the premiere of her film "Dancer In The Dark" at the International Film Festival on May 17, 2000 in Cannes, France.

1996: Top of the Pops Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images Icelandic singer Bjork performs live on stage at the Top of the Pops Weekend Festival at Wembley Arena in London on 13th September 1996.

1996: Tibetan Freedom Concert Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Bjork performing at The Tibetan Freedom Concert 1996. Event held at the Polo Fields in Golden Gate Park San Francisco, California on June 16, 1995.

1994: MTV VMAs Jeff Kravitz Bjork during 1994 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)