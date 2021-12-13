56 Gift Ideas from Black-Owned Businesses

Who you give your money to matters. It’s no secret that at the height of the pandemic, Black-owned businesses were hit the hardest. A staggering 41% of Black business owners had to stall operations completely. Now, as we inch towards precedented times, the Black community is finally able to rebuild—and they need our support to do it.

For a lot of the small Black-owned businesses featured on this guide, every dollar you redirect will make a visible impact in the growth and economic stability of their companies. Yes, supporting the Black community means much more than just shopping. But this holiday season, it’s a good place to start. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items that are sure to make anyone on your list happy.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For the Frequent Hostess

For the Social Butterfly

For the Homebody

For the Baker

For the Beauty-Obsessive

For Young Parents

For the Frequent Flier

For The Athlete