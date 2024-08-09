Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé are back in your area. In honor of their eight year anniversary, the ladies of Blackpink staged a rare joint appearance in Seoul today. It marked their first outing as a collective since November of last year.

Of course, the band brought out some top-level fashion. But, instead of matching the event’s aptly-themed pink carpet, Blackpink coordinated in sleek, all-black looks. Rosé slipped into a strapless mini that featured cut-out and rosette details near the bodice. She paired her party look with a diamond tennis necklace, sparkle heels, and an Old Hollywood updo. To her right, Jennie followed suit in a teensy LBD of her own. But instead of a strapless cut, Jennie’s one-sleeve David Koma dress was punctuated by an off-the-shoulder neckline. Jisoo echoes Jennie and Rosé’s sparkle detailswith strappy, bejewled shoes. She dazzled in a Swarovski-covered Clio Peppiat dress that Taylor Swift just so happened to wear for her 34th birthday. Jisoo accented her outfit with black heels and silver chandelier earrings.

While her band mates went for iterations of the LBD, Lisa stood out from the bunch in sleek monochrome separates. The rapper paired an ab-baring crop top with a floor-skimming cape coat. She edged things up Lisa-style with leather pants, black heel boots, and a statement pendant necklace.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

The mega stars were greeted by hoards of fans during the event which also served as an opportunity to premiere their concert film, Blackpink World Tour ‘Born Pink’ In Cinemas. The movie follows the band’s “Born Pink” tour which ran across the globe from 2022 to 2023.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Blackpink’s anniversary reunion is their first public joint appearance since they were welcomed by King Charles at Buckingham Palace in November.

Although the ladies each have various solo projects in the works it’s likely we’ll be seeing a lot more of them in the future—together, that is. Last month, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk confirmed that Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa will embark on a world tour in 2025.