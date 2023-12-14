Rumors swelled this week that Travis Kelce would be throwing an “epic bash” for Taylor Swift, but it turns out that the singer had no problem handling things on her own. Swift shut down swaths of lower Manhattan on Wednesday as she celebrated her 34th birthday with a very Midnights-coded dress and some very, very famous pals.

Swift and her star-studded bunch—which included Blake Lively, Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller, Sabrina Carpenter, the Haim sisters, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, and Antoni Porowski—first grabbed dinner before heading to famed nightclub The Box. The singer looked every bit of her birthday girl self in, naturally, a look that literally matched her starry guest list.

Her Clio Peppiatt LBD was embellished in Swarovski crystals and depicted an evening sky-scape with beads arranged in star, crescent moon, and cloud patterns. On top, Swift layered a black faux fur Anine Bing jacket and a glitzy bag and sky-high platform heels both from Aquazzura. She rounded out the look with her signature red lip, neutral eyeshadow, and loose waves.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Though Swift has been teasing an imminent Reputation re-record, her ensemble was definitely more Midnights. Her close pal, Blake Lively arguably looked more Reputation-adjacent in a plunging leather midi dress complete with a thigh-high slit. The actress rounded out her ensemble with lace-up over-the-knee boots, a two-toned clutch, and layers of gold bracelets. Other attendees adhered to a lax all-black dress code—with Sperry, Teller, and Kravitz all incorporating the color into their looks.

Earlier this week, insiders told Us Weekly that Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce “Wants to throw the best party possible” for the singer, adding that “Money is not an object.” Allegedly, Kelce wanted Swift’s “close friends” to be in on the semi-surprise.

Per People, the plan came to a halt when Kelce was required to stay in Kansas City for mandatory Chiefs practice on Wednesday. The couple were able to celebrate Swift’s big day early—they were spotted sharing a kiss at a Holiday-themed bar in Kansas City on Sunday. Time will tell if Travis will follow through on his “epic bash.”