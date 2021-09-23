Blackpink’s Jennie just got a promotion. After working with Chanel as an ambassador since 2017, the K-Pop star has now been named the face of the brand’s latest campaign for their upcoming Coco Neige wintersports collection.

Shot by Inez & Vinoodh, the first photo from the campaign shows Jennie in a matching hot pink bra and sweatpants set, emblazoned with “Chanel.” On top, the singer casually drapes a large silver puffer jacket off her shoulders. The look is finished off with a matching belt and necklace, and a netted veil placed over her head.

Choosing Jennie as the face of the campaign is a no brainer to Blackpink fans, who have been referring to Jennie as “Human Chanel” for years, thanks to her fondness for the brand. In an interview with Dazed Korea back in 2019, the singer explained what the nickname, and partnership with the fashion house, meant to her.

“Chanel is a brand that I always dreamed about and I had always thought it would have been amazing to work with them...” she said. “Now that dream has come true! I’m so happy and I’m having a lot of fun.”

About the Coco Neige collection specifically, Jennie said, “Just hearing about being able to join the ‘Coco Neige’ collection was like a dream. I love to go out in the snow, doing winter sports. I really like how snow just makes you feel. Wearing these clothes makes me feel like I’m ready to ski tomorrow.”

The Coco Neige 2021/2022 collection will be available in select Chanel stores beginning on October 19th.