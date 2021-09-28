Blackpink singer, Rosé stepped out in Paris on Tuesday night to attend the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. The New Zealand-born performer looked chic in an all-black look while posing at the event, which took place in front of the Eiffel Tower. She completed the look with knee-high boots and finished it off with chunk gold chains adorned with pearls and a bow in her hair. The effect was sort of like a gothic or punk rock take on princess dressing.

Rosé attended the show as Saint Laurent’s global ambassador, which she was named back in 2020. The singer met the brand’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, back in 2019 when he initially invited her to Paris. Since then, their relationship has blossomed, culminating with the pair walking the Met Gala red carpet together earlier this month.

“She is Saint Laurent in the way she lives, in the way she takes charge of how she dresses, in her way of liberating herself from the crowd,” Vaccarello told W about Rosé. “She’s someone who represents today’s society.”

Rosé is not alone in Paris. She joins her groupmate, Jisoo, who attended the Dior show as their global ambassador earlier on Tuesday. The other two Blackpink members, Jennie and Lisa, who are ambassadors for Chanel and Celine respectively, are thought to make appearances in Paris later this week.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images