Over the past year or so, K-Pop stars have slowly crept into the global fashion scene, becoming some of the go-to muses for major brands. And now, as we head to Paris for the spring/summer 2022 shows, all eyes are on the girls of Blackpink, who will be taking their rightful place front and center as four major French houses, each with their own individual relationship with the members, show off their collections.

First up is Jisoo, who attended the Dior show on Tuesday in a black-and-white embroidered mini dress from the Dior Resort 2022 collection and a small nude Lady Dior bag. Though Jisoo has been working with Dior since 2019, this is her first time attending a show in person as a result of the pandemic (though she did virtually attend Dior Cruise in June). Starting as a local ambassador for Dior Beauty, Jisoo quickly moved up the ranks to be named a Dior Muse. Last summer, the singer starred in a campaign for the brand’s Bobby bag and in March 2021, she was named an official ambassador. “Jisoo embodies, with her singular audacity, the house’s modernity and the passionate creativity of Maria Grazia [Chiuri], who was inspired by the Korean singer for her autumn/winter 2021 collection,” Dior said in a statement about the appointment.

This is likely not the last Blackpink sighting to be had during PFW. Rosé is in town for the Saint Laurent show, being amongst their global ambassadors. Jennie, aka “Human Chanel,” could likely be attending the Chanel show, having starred in a campaign for their new Coco Neige collection earlier this week. And Lisa, global ambassador of Celine, is expected to make an appearance at their show. We can only hope there’s a Blackpink reunion while they’re all in town.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/Getty Images