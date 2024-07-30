Just days after supporting her husband, Ryan Reynolds, at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, Blake Lively is back promoting her upcoming film, It Ends With Us. Naturally, her latest press look—a nude slip dress and a matching cardigan—turned out to be much more than what met the eye.

Lively sported a lace number from Michael Kors’s fall 2024 collection. The twist? Instead of traditional lingerie fabric, her dress was designed entirely out of embroidered leather to imitate the look of floral lace. Its plunging neckline flowed into a semi-sheer skirt that finished off around the mid-thigh area. Lively accented her lace piece with a cashmere cardigan from her friend Gigi Hadid’s knitwear label Guest in Residence. The actress wore a pair of baby blue Christian Louboutin pumps, complete with a gold petal-shaped heel to match her dress, and various pieces of gold jewelry. Per usual, Lively rocked her blonde hair in bombshell waves.

“Flower fashion time: Atlas’ Living Room edition,” Lively wrote on Instagram. “If my alarming sleep deprivation in order to post floral fashion doesn’t tell you how much I care about It Ends With Us I don’t know what does.”

@blakelively

The runway version of Lively’s dress was styled with matching brown shoes and a sleek mini bag.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

During another press appearance this week, Lively kept up her whimsy style streak in a vibrant ab-baring look. She wore a vintage Chanel vest (modeled by Cindy Crawford, no less) on top of a simple bandeau top. Lively picked up on the mint green hues of her vest with a pair of patterned Tanya Taylor pants and strappy metallic heels.

@blakelively

Lively stars as Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us, a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel of the same name. Directed by and starring Justin Baldoni, the movie sees Lily start a relationship with a neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) while she unexpectedly reconnects with her first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar).

“Some people will always like a book better than a movie and some people like a movie better than the book,” Lively said last month, explaining, “But I think that we just did our best to honor the book and honor the fans, and, I think, really make something that works even by itself.”