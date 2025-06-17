Brad Pitt’s street style has grabbed headlines over the past few days, but last night, the actor traded his undone velour blazers, pinstripe tops, and baggy, distressed jeans for something more formal. Pitt, making a rare red carpet appearance with his girlfriend of over two-and-a-half years Ines de Ramon, stepped out to the F1 premiere in New York City in a sharp twist on black tie dressing.

Pitt, 61, slipped into a navy double-breasted suit that featured a contrasting black lapel and buttons. The actor styled his dinner jacket with matching dress pants, leather shoes from John Lobb, and a white Oxford shirt, which, like many of the tops he’s sported recently, was worn sans tie and with several buttons left open. De Ramon, 32, contrasted her beau’s premiere look in head-to-toe bridal white. The jewelry executive radiated in a plunging halter top that featured a long sheer portion. She paired the bra-blouse hybrid with a feather-trimmed maxi skirt and a quilted handbag from Chanel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pitt and de Ramon’s rare red carpet appearances come amid a string of late-night outings in New York. The couple, who started dating in late 2022, took Manhattan this past weekend in a string of couple looks that highlighted their personal styles.

On Saturday, Pitt and de Ramon were spotted leaving their hotel in contrasting, effortlessly cool outfits. Pitt, for his part, favored powder blue, wearing a crushed velvet blazer and ballooning denim trousers. The actor accented those pieces with a striped button-down (popped collar and all) and square-front boots. De Ramon, once again in all-white, wore a fitted tank top with fringing layered over a pair of flowing satin pants.

The day prior, Pitt and de Ramon met up with pals and fellow It couple, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, for a stylish double date at the Korean steakhouse, Cote. Pitt and de Ramon again dressed to the nines, wearing a blue blouse and distressed jeans and a butter yellow bandage dress and sandals, respectively. Despite their personal fashion preferences, Pitt and de Ramon are clearly in sync when it comes to couple dressing.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images