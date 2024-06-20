A dress so good Brie Larson and Alexandra Daddario wore it to the same red carpet—at the exact same time. Today, Larson and Daddario twinned in black and white polka dots during a press conference in Cagliari, Italy.

Now, it’s unclear whether Larson and Daddario’s matching moment was intentional or not, but they both chose to wear the same dotted maxi dress from the brand Dôen. Larson, who channeled a different type of “La Dolce Vita” fashion in leggy short shorts earlier this month in Venice, was the first to arrive. She posed for photographs in the Dôen number which featured a ruched, fitted bodice accented by thin spaghetti straps and a romantic sweetheart neckline. The high-waist piece flowed into a whimsy maxi skirt that finished near the actress’s ankles. Larson kept up the summertime feel of her dress with a patent red clutch, strappy black sandals, a glossy lip, and tousled waves parted to one side.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daddario followed Larson’s cue in a Dôen moment of her own, but opted for a more casual finish when compared to the Captain Marvel actress’s version. Like Larson, Daddario accented her maxi with tousled waves and sun-kissed glam. But instead of a dressier shoe, Daddario went with a pair of white sneakers that she topped off with silver jewelry.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actresses wound up sitting close together once inside the venue with John David Washington sandwiched in between them. Not only were the pair’s footwear a major point of contrast, so too were their clutches. Larson, armed with a glossy mini, took a more formal route while Daddario kept up her laidback approach with a crescent-shaped raffia accessory.

Polka dotted frocks have become a celebrity go-to in recent months—so, naturally, Larson and Daddario seemed nonplussed by their wardrobe mishap. And that, folks, is the power of a little styling.

Shop Brie and Alexandra’s Dress: