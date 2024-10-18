Brie Larson knows a thing or two about elegant glamour. The actress reverted to the classics for last night’s Art Deco-themed Giorgio Armani show in New York, breaking out a Wicked green confection that’s power was all in the details.

Larson slipped into a regal emerald green gown—of course, a Royal-favorite color for ages now—that mixed a timeless silhouette with party-ready details. The corseted bodice of her gown was lined with a fully-sequined fabric which then transitioned into a darker green velvet skirt. Larson’s bottom half was also trimmed with festive details, mainly abstract floral embroidery that wrapped around the perimeter of her dress. With a dress this impactful, Larson smartly opted for minimal accessories and a tousled, simple hairdo to complete her outfit.

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

While Larson might occasionally opt for riskier silhouettes when out and about—like teensy hot pants or chainmail bras worn over capes—the majority of her wardrobe is made up of looks like this one. Even as her outfit’s sparkle detailing satisfied the more daring side of her style, it did so without going overboard.

After posing on the event’s step and repeat, Larson then took her place on the front row where she was seated next to the likes of Pamela Anderson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Cooper Koch, LaKeith Stanfield, and Amanda Seyfried. For the most part, Larson’s seat-mates all opted for traditional glamour for their show looks—something that made perfect sense given the significance behind Armani’s latest collection.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The runway spectacle, which drew well over 600 guests in their black-tie finest, was Armani’s first destination show outside of Milan since 2013. The occasion also served as a belated celebration of the designer’s 90th birthday and his namesake brand’s upcoming 50th anniversary. “New York, for me, has always been linked to the many films that have deeply shaped my imagination,” Armani said during the show, adding “Thinking of the city in the ‘30s and ‘40s never ceases to inspire me.”

Well, what better way to celebrate Armani’s one night in New York than with a princess gown like Larson’s?