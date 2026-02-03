Cameron Diaz Tries Her Hand at Chic, Rich Mom Dressing

When Cameron Diaz returned to the red carpet for the first time in over a decade last year, she wore an understated black top coat and relaxed trousers. In her very few appearances since then, the actor hasn’t strayed from that playbook one bit, including while promoting her new Apple TV film, Outcome, in Los Angeles today.

Stepping out alongside co-stars Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill, and Matt Bomer, Diaz once again embraced the “rich mom” aesthetic she’s quietly perfected over the years. The actor slipped into a simple white jersey dress that featured a loose bodice and a fitted skirt. While minimal in its design, it had subtle touch points like a slight sheer effect up top and textured fringe lining the skirt. Diaz tied in the warm color palette of her dress with her accessory choices. She wore beige square-front heels, a gold timepiece, and sculptural earrings. The actor wore her hair in a relaxed updo with wispy pieces and completed the look with a coral lip.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Diaz has always championed minimalism on the red carpet, but her latest outfits have only reiterated that fact. (Reminder: the actor originally retired from acting in 2014 to focus on her family and business ventures before quietly returning).

At a December 2025 gala, Diaz cut a chic figure in a black strapless dress that she styled with a structured men’s blazer. She followed a similar formula for the Back in Action premiere in January of last year, which marked her first red carpet in just over a decade.

As they say—old habits die hard.

Photo by Chad Salvador/Fairchild Archive via Getty Images