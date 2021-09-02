If you’re two Gen Z superstars promoting the release of a fairytale film in the subtropical party city of Miami, what do you wear? Probably what Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello wore last night for the hometown premiere of Cabello’s leading lady turn in Amazon’s take on Cinderella. Cabello showed up in a voluminous pale yellow Christian Siriano-designed skirt suggesting the bottom half of the most ornate ballgown. The top half, however, was far more casual, featuring a simple white crop top, chic silver necklace, and statement-making eye makeup.

Mendes, meanwhile, did his best to free the male nipple...and clavicle...and abs. Yes, all are free to post on Instagram, but rarely do they make an appearance on the red carpet. Mendes is already known for being a fan of leaving a few buttons on his shirts undone, but how do you take that to the next level in Miami, a city where less is always more (at least, when it comes to skin coverage)? Apparently, by wearing a completely sheer black shirt with no buttons whatsoever. He paired the top with white, wide-legged pants and a silver chain. It was a bit like Prince Charming meets Manny from Scarface.

We’re absolutely aware the moment is not necessarily going down in the “couples style” hall of fame. Their appearance on the red carpet has already proven a bit divisive on Twitter (with much musing over Mendes’s shirt). But given both the couple in question and the occasion, it was completely appropriate and on-brand.

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Later on Instagram, Mendes uploaded a different look at their fits, while complementing his girlfriend of two years. “Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you. I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up every day and be truly professional, kind and authentic,” he worte. “I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message.”