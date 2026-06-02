Camila Mendes Latest Goddess Dress Has Leg Slit as High as the Heavens

As the international Master of The Universe press tour wraps up, it’s clear Camila Mendes had her red carpet outfits down to a science. Or perhaps a religion. From Los Angeles to Berlin, the star steadily rotated single-toned, subtly constructed looks with gleaming metallic accents and just the right hint of “goddess.” That formula continued with her latest neutral ensemble, elevated with a vintage touch by Donna Karan New York.

For the fantasy film’s last screening in New York City, Mendes stepped out in a smooth, chocolate-brown silk dress from Karan’s fall 2004 collection. The dynamic, yet simple style featured a sleeveless bodice with a plunging neckline, clasped by a sculptural piece of gleaming gold metal. A soaring thigh-high slit and effortlessly draped train brought the style a breezy, sultry finish.

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Similarly to Mendes’ previous stops on the press tour, stylist Molly Dickson kept her accessories minimal to allow the garment’s colors and silhouette to take center stage. On this occasion, the star’s Karan dress was coordinated with a pair of metallic gold open-toed sandals with subtle crossed toe straps. Several matching rings and thick, rounded earrings added a soft shine that matched her outfit’s metallic accents while perfectly complementing its artisanal hardware.

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During the film’s various events, Dickson’s outfitted the actor in dresses and separates with subtle draping, body-conscious silhouettes, and single-toned colors from labels including Cong Tri, Elisabetta Franchi, and Anna October. Mendes’ outing in archival Karan followed a trip down the red carpet in vintage Roberto Cavalli leopard-print dress for its Berlin premiere. However, she isn’t the only star with a go-to outfit formula. Mendes’ co-star Nicholas Galitzine has consistently worn dark, double-breasted suits for each of the movie’s events, as well. After all, why fix what already works?

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Though Masters of the Universe’s red carpets have officially wrapped, its cast is expected to step out for social media-based interviews and late night talk show appearances before the film’s June 5 release. It’s likely Mendes and Galitzine will both turn to their tried-and-true outfit formulas for the remainder of their press stops—but, as Mendes’ vintage looks have proven, there’s always room for a subtle surprise.