FASHION

Every Must-See Look From the 2026 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Demi Moore at the premiere of 'La Venus Electrique' at the 79th Festival de Cannes held at Palais de...
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The Met Gala is still making its way around your newsfeeds, but the fashion world has already moved on to the South of France, where the annual Cannes Film Festival is underway. With some of the world’s biggest cinema stars, socialites, models, and the occasional influencer, its decidedly the year’s most glamorous seaside red carpet. This year, the jury alone includes style stars like Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, and Chloé Zhao, but the film lineup promises appearances from an array of other famous faces, sure to bring their best looks along with them.

Per usual, this year’s festival features an impressive list of film debuts. There’s The Black Ball starring Penelope Cruz, Glenn Close, and Julio Torres as well as Renate Reinsve and Sebastian Stan’s Fjord, and Scarlett Johansson’s new film with Adam Driver and Miles Teller, Paper Tiger. All of those names, and more, are sure to hit the carpet over the next two weeks, so keep checking back here for all the red carpet fashion from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Demi Moore

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In Jacquemus with Chopard jewelry at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Jane Fonda

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In Gucci with Pomellato jewelry at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Ruth Negga

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In Dior haute couture with Chopard jewelry at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Chloé Zhao

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In Gabriela Hearst at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Maika Monroe

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In Pasquale Bruni jewelry at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Stellan Skarsgård

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In Bottega Veneta at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

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In Saint Laurent with Pomellato jewelry at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Lucas Bravo

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At the opening ceremony on May 12.

Elijah Wood

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In Chopard jewelry at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Heidi Klum

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In Elie Saab at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Joan Collins

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In Stéphane Rolland at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Maura Higgins

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At the opening ceremony on May 12.

Kelly Rutherford

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At the opening ceremony on May 12.

Alton Mason

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At the opening ceremony on May 12.

Poppy Delevingne

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At the opening ceremony on May 12.

Demi Moore

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In Jacquemus at the jury photo-call on May 12.

Ruth Negga

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In Celine at the jury photo-call on May 12.

Chloé Zhao

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At the jury photo-call on May 12.