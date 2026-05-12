The Met Gala is still making its way around your newsfeeds, but the fashion world has already moved on to the South of France, where the annual Cannes Film Festival is underway. With some of the world’s biggest cinema stars, socialites, models, and the occasional influencer, its decidedly the year’s most glamorous seaside red carpet. This year, the jury alone includes style stars like Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, and Chloé Zhao, but the film lineup promises appearances from an array of other famous faces, sure to bring their best looks along with them.

Per usual, this year’s festival features an impressive list of film debuts. There’s The Black Ball starring Penelope Cruz, Glenn Close, and Julio Torres as well as Renate Reinsve and Sebastian Stan’s Fjord, and Scarlett Johansson’s new film with Adam Driver and Miles Teller, Paper Tiger. All of those names, and more, are sure to hit the carpet over the next two weeks, so keep checking back here for all the red carpet fashion from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Demi Moore Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Jacquemus with Chopard jewelry at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Jane Fonda Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images In Gucci with Pomellato jewelry at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Ruth Negga Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior haute couture with Chopard jewelry at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Chloé Zhao Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Gabriela Hearst at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Maika Monroe Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Pasquale Bruni jewelry at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Stellan Skarsgård Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Pomellato jewelry at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Lucas Bravo Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the opening ceremony on May 12.

Elijah Wood Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Chopard jewelry at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Heidi Klum Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Elie Saab at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Joan Collins Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Stéphane Rolland at the opening ceremony on May 12.

Maura Higgins Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At the opening ceremony on May 12.

Kelly Rutherford Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images At the opening ceremony on May 12.

Alton Mason Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images At the opening ceremony on May 12.

Poppy Delevingne Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the opening ceremony on May 12.

Demi Moore Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Jacquemus at the jury photo-call on May 12.

Ruth Negga Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Celine at the jury photo-call on May 12.