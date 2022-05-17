FASHION

The Most Talked-About Looks at the Cannes Film Festival of All Time

Those looking to make a statement on the red carpet of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival have a lot to live up to. Here, a look back at the ensembles that have turned the most heads.

Bella Hadid wearing a large gold necklace in Cannes
Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Vanessa Redgrave

Legging-shoe hybrids are par for the course these days (thanks in no small part to Balenciaga’s Demna), but entirely out of the ordinary when Redgrave attended the 1967 premiere of her film Blow-Up.

Photo by Gilbert Tourte/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Princess Diana, 1987

The late royal worked with her go-to designer, Catherine Walker, on a gown that would have her channeling Grace Kelly in Alfred Hitchcock's To Catch A Thief.

Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Tap

01 / 17 TAP