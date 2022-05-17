Those looking to make a statement on the red carpet of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival have a lot to live up to. Here, a look back at the ensembles that have turned the most heads.
Legging-shoe hybrids are par for the course these days (thanks in no small part to Balenciaga’s Demna), but entirely out of the ordinary when Redgrave attended the 1967 premiere of her film Blow-Up.
The late royal worked with her go-to designer, Catherine Walker, on a gown that would have her channeling Grace Kelly in Alfred Hitchcock's To Catch A Thief.