Yes, the Cannes Film Festival is technically about showcasing the best of international film, a place to celebrate cinema and premiere new projects, but it’s also an excuse for two weeks of over the top red carpets. Directors, actors, and models alike have officially descended on the South of France to celebrate some of the world’s most ambitious filmmakers, but also to show off beautiful ballgowns and diamond-adorned necks. If the past is any sign, get ready to see a whole lot of Schiaparelli, Oscar de la Renta, and Dior walking down the carpet over the next few days, though an appearance from Tilda Swinton could also signal some Haider Ackermann on the runway. After this year’s Met Gala red carpet left a bit to be desired, it’s up to Cannes to fill that glamorous void. So, keep checking back here as we keep track of every must-see look from the fashionable festival stop.

Eva Longoria Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alberta Ferretti with Chopard jewels and Aquazzura heels.

Julianne Moore Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Noomi Rapace Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Dior.

Deepika Padukone and Rebecca Hall Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Padukone wears Sabyasachi. Hall wears Gucci.

Lashana Lynch Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Fendi with Chopard jewels.

Katherine Langford Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Prada.

Lori Harvey VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images In Alexandre Vauthier.

Didi Stone Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Roberto Cavalli.

Bérénice Bejo and Michel Hazanavicius Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Bejo wears Valentino.

Virginie Efira Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Tallia Storm Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Yanina Couture.

Caroline Daur Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Rossy de Palma Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Lolita Chammah Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Ariane Labed Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel.

Hofit Golan Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Agathe Rousselle Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Caroline Scheufele Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Anne Parillaud Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Frédérique Bel Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Bebe Vio Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Emilia Schüle Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Eye Haidara Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Lanvin.

Agatha Maksimova Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meryem Sarah Uzerli Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images In Yanina Couture.

Caitlin O'Ryan Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Jasmine Trinca Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Prada.