Cannes Film Festival 2022: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Julianne Moore attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)"
Yes, the Cannes Film Festival is technically about showcasing the best of international film, a place to celebrate cinema and premiere new projects, but it’s also an excuse for two weeks of over the top red carpets. Directors, actors, and models alike have officially descended on the South of France to celebrate some of the world’s most ambitious filmmakers, but also to show off beautiful ballgowns and diamond-adorned necks. If the past is any sign, get ready to see a whole lot of Schiaparelli, Oscar de la Renta, and Dior walking down the carpet over the next few days, though an appearance from Tilda Swinton could also signal some Haider Ackermann on the runway. After this year’s Met Gala red carpet left a bit to be desired, it’s up to Cannes to fill that glamorous void. So, keep checking back here as we keep track of every must-see look from the fashionable festival stop.

Eva Longoria
In Alberta Ferretti with Chopard jewels and Aquazzura heels.

Julianne Moore
In Bottega Veneta.

Noomi Rapace
In Christian Dior.

Deepika Padukone and Rebecca Hall
Padukone wears Sabyasachi. Hall wears Gucci.

Lashana Lynch
In Fendi with Chopard jewels.

Katherine Langford
In Prada.

Lori Harvey
In Alexandre Vauthier.

Didi Stone
In Roberto Cavalli.

Bérénice Bejo and Michel Hazanavicius
Bejo wears Valentino.

Virginie Efira
In Saint Laurent.

Tallia Storm
In Yanina Couture.

Caroline Daur
In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Rossy de Palma
In Saint Laurent.

Lolita Chammah
Ariane Labed
In Chanel.

Hofit Golan
Agathe Rousselle
In Louis Vuitton.

Caroline Scheufele
Anne Parillaud
Frédérique Bel
Bebe Vio
Emilia Schüle
Eye Haidara
In Lanvin.

Agatha Maksimova
Meryem Sarah Uzerli
In Yanina Couture.

Caitlin O'Ryan
Jasmine Trinca
In Prada.

Valeria Golino
In Christian Dior.