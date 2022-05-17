Yes, the Cannes Film Festival is technically about showcasing the best of international film, a place to celebrate cinema and premiere new projects, but it’s also an excuse for two weeks of over the top red carpets. Directors, actors, and models alike have officially descended on the South of France to celebrate some of the world’s most ambitious filmmakers, but also to show off beautiful ballgowns and diamond-adorned necks. If the past is any sign, get ready to see a whole lot of Schiaparelli, Oscar de la Renta, and Dior walking down the carpet over the next few days, though an appearance from Tilda Swinton could also signal some Haider Ackermann on the runway. After this year’s Met Gala red carpet left a bit to be desired, it’s up to Cannes to fill that glamorous void. So, keep checking back here as we keep track of every must-see look from the fashionable festival stop.