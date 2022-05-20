It’s safe to say Anne Hathaway’s first Cannes Film Festival is off to a very strong start. The actress just made her debut on the French red carpet and found a way to stand out, despite the dozens of other beautiful gowns walking the festival this week. Hathaway stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming film, Armageddon Time, on Thursday, flanked by her costar, Jeremy Strong, and the film’s director, James Gray. For the occasion of her first Cannes appearance, Hathaway tapped Giorgio Armani to design a custom look, a white, two piece set, featuring an ultra-high waist column skirt and bandeau, both covered in white sequins. Around her shoulders and falling down her back was a giant bow-shaped shawl, that extended intro a train behind Hathaway, adding to the drama of the look. The pièce de résistance, though, was the Mediterranean Reverie necklace, which hung around her neck, a piece from Bulgari’s new Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewelry collection, which features a royal blue cushion cut sapphire from Sri Lanka, and complimented the rest of the ensemble beautifully.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

When it came to choosing her first-ever Cannes dress, Hathaway already has a bit of an idea of what she wanted to go for. “I've been watching the fashion of the film festival unfold for a couple decades now,” she told People. “And I've noticed certain things you can never go wrong with.” Those things include sparkles and “something that looks chic and glamorous, but feels very, very comfortable.” The actress also explained that she noticed many of her favorite contemporaries wore white to their first Cannes, “so that was what I did,” she said.

With the help of her stylist, Erin Walsh, Hathaway took all of her knowledge to create a look Twitter is eating up, but the actress/stylist duo have more in their Cannes arsenal than just this one dress. Ahead of her red carpet appearance on Thursday, the actress was spotted in another show-stopping look, a colorful organza blouse and trousers set that balanced out her all-white ensemble beautifully. The shirt and pants are from Daniel Roseberry’s spring 2022 collection for Schiaparelli, and feature another high waist and multicolored sequins depicting a floral pattern.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

But Hathaway wasn’t done there and, on Friday, her Cannes fashion streak continued when she arrived to a photocall for Armageddon Time in a Gucci black and blue mini dress featuring a skirt covered in black sequins and a latex bustier with conic breast cups.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

And while Hathaway is having quite the few days at Cannes, fashion-wise, the movie she’s promoting is holding its own as well. Armageddon Time, a semi-autobiographical story of Gray’s upbringing, which tells “a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream,” got a seven-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the festival, one that left both Hathaway and Gray in tears, according to Variety. It’s safe to say Hathaway’s first Cannes has been a success in pretty much every way. Hopefully, this means we’ll get more of Annie in France in the future.