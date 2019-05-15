The Cannes Film Festival is any fashion lover’s dream. For two weeks, the world’s biggest stars dress up to the absolute nines and hit the red carpet day in and day out. Picking from their favorite couture moments or ready-to-wear gowns, the festival is a time for designer’s most extravagant pieces to shine. No precise aesthetic defines the festival’s red carpet aside from a penchant for statements and a bit of adventurous glamour. Models and actors alike have nailed the assignment wearing a range of designers including big names like Lanvin, Givenchy, and Alexander McQueen, and relatively more niche labels like Haider Ackermann (Tilda Swinton’s Cannes go-to), Narciso Rodriguez, and Ralph & Russo. As stars begin to descend on the south of France for the 2022 edition, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite statements from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet through the ages.

Bella Hadid, 2021 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The model stole the show in this Schiaparelli fall 2021 couture dress which features a gold necklace shaped like a pair of lungs.

Gemma Chan, 2021 Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The beautiful details of this Oscar de la Renta gown are what made it a standout during the premiere of OSS 117: Alerte Rouge en Afrique Noire in 2021.

Regina King, 2021 Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images King brought major regal energy in this black Schiaparelli ball gown to the festival’s amfAR Gala.

Jodie Turner-Smith, 2021 Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images All eyes were on Turner-Smith in Gucci at the Stillwater screening during last year’s festival.

Isabelle Huppert, 2021 Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Huppert, ever the ultimate cool girl, showed up to the Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) screening in head-to-toe Balenciaga.

Elle Fanning, 2019 Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Fanning looked like a modern princess in this caped Gucci gown at the screening of The Dead Don’t Die in 2019.

Bella Hadid, 2018 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid’s halter neck silver Elie Saab dress stole the show at Cannes in 2018.

Rihanna, 2017 Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rihanna stunned in Dior at the premiere of Okja in 2017.

Kirsten Dunst, 2016 Laurent Viteur/FilmMagic Dunst made a marigold statement in custom Maison Margiela at the premiere of The Neon Demon.

Liya Kebede, 2016 Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images Kebede opted for something a little different—a green velvet Haider Ackermann dress with one leg hole—at the premiere of The Unknown Girl at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Jessica Chastain, 2016 Elyxandro Cegarra/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Chastain radiated old Hollywood glamour in an Alexander McQueen gown at the premiere of Money Monster during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Chanel Iman, 2015 Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images Iman stunned in Zuhair Murad at the amfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

Fan Bingbing, 2015 Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic This Ralph & Russo gown was just one of a number of stellar red carpet looks from Fan at the 2015 festival.

Lupita Nyong’o, 2015 Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic At the 2015 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, Nyong’o made it her show in an emerald green Gucci dress.

Julianne Moore, 2015 Foc Kan/FilmMagic The Mad Max red carpet drew all the best looks, including Moore’s Givenchy couture in velvet.

Liya Kebede, 2015 George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images It wasn’t her film, but Kebede, in Proenza Schouler, still stole the show at the premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road during the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

Blake Lively, 2014 Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lively recently revealed she almost wore this Gucci Premiere dress to the Met Gala in 2014, but last minute decided to save it for The Captive premiere later that same month at Cannes.

Zhang Ziyi, 2014 Traverso/L'Oreal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zhang wore this unique Stéphane Rolland dress on the red carpet of the Grace of Monaco screening during the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Tilda Swinton, 2013 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Swinton, in her go-to Haider Ackermann, at the premiere of Only Lovers Left Alive at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Jessica Chastain, 2013 Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic Chastain’s ivory, caped Versace gown was classically beautiful, but more importantly, it acted as the perfect base for her Bulgari diamond-and-sapphire pendant. The necklace was a gift from Richard Burton to Elizabeth Taylor, making it an appropriate accessory for an anniversary screening of Cleopatra at the 2013 festival.

Carey Mulligan, 2013 Venturelli/WireImage For the 2013 premiere of her Coen Brothers film Inside Llewyn Davis, Mulligan selected a black-and-white Vionnet look, and accessorized with a little Justin Timberlake.

Diane Kruger, 2012 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images This Vivienne Westwood dress looks like it basically poured onto Kruger’s body.

Naomi Campbell, 2010 Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Campbell reminded us why models are a fixture on the Cannes red carpet when she stepped out in this custom gold Roberto Cavalli halter dress back in 2010.

Elle Fanning, 2019 Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Fanning channeled a screen siren of another era in a voluminous tulle skirt, pussy bow blouse and black macramé hat from Dior for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere.

Cate Blanchett, 2010 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images Blanchett wore an Alexander McQueen gown for the premiere of Robin Hood at the 2010 festival.

Linda Evangelista, 2008 George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Models descend on Cannes every year, but few can pull off supermodel Evangelista’s statement Lanvin at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival.

Natalie Portman, 2005 Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images While Portman’s beaded black gown was nice, the major statement of this look was the debut of her V For Vendetta buzz cut, here, at the premiere of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival.

Tilda Swinton, 2003 Toni Anne Barson/WireImage Swinton walked Viktor & Rolf’s fall 2003 runway show, acting as the design duo’s muse, so it’s fitting she wore a look from the brand’s fall 2002 collection to that year’s Cannes festival.

Cameron Diaz, 2002 J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Diaz brought the naked dress to Cannes all the way back in 2002 with the help of Versace.

Naomi Campbell, 2001 Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Campbell, a fixture of the festival, attended the annual amfAr gala in a sheer, paneled gown in 2001.

Tilda Swinton, 2001 Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images Per usual, Swinton stood out when she hit the red carpet, this time in a quirky fruit-printed dress by John Galliano for Dior.

Bjork, 2000 Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Marjan Pejoski, designer of Bjork’s pink tulle gown for the 2000 festival, would go on to make the Icelandic singer her famous Swan Dress for the Oscars just a year later.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 1999 Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Zeta-Jones looked like the prom queen of Cannes in this pink Thierry Mugler gown with a structured bodice.

Sharon Stone, 1995 PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images Stone has some fun showing off her beaded Valentino romper with a skirt overlay at the 1995 festival.

Madonna, 1991 GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images Madonna, in Jean-Paul Gaultier, with Alex Keshinian, the director of the film In Bed With Madonna, at Cannes in 1991.

Elizabeth Taylor, 1987 DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/Getty Images The legendary actress really brought the ‘80s energy in this red Nolan Miller gown with a cinched waist and some over the top shoulders.

Princess Diana, 1987 Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images All eyes were on Diana when she walked out in this baby blue, strapless Catherine Walker dress at the festival in 1987.