The Cannes Film Festival is any fashion lover’s dream. For two weeks, the world’s biggest stars dress up to the absolute nines and hit the red carpet day in and day out. Picking from their favorite couture moments or ready-to-wear gowns, the festival is a time for designer’s most extravagant pieces to shine. No precise aesthetic defines the festival’s red carpet aside from a penchant for statements and a bit of adventurous glamour. Models and actors alike have nailed the assignment wearing a range of designers including big names like Lanvin, Givenchy, and Alexander McQueen, and relatively more niche labels like Haider Ackermann (Tilda Swinton’s Cannes go-to), Narciso Rodriguez, and Ralph & Russo. As stars begin to descend on the south of France for the 2022 edition, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite statements from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet through the ages.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
The model stole the show in this Schiaparelli fall 2021 couture dress which features a gold necklace shaped like a pair of lungs.
Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
The beautiful details of this Oscar de la Renta gown are what made it a standout during the premiere of
OSS 117: Alerte Rouge en Afrique Noire in 2021. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images
King brought major regal energy in this black Schiaparelli ball gown to the festival’s amfAR Gala.
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
All eyes were on Turner-Smith in Gucci at the
Stillwater screening during last year’s festival. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
Huppert, ever the ultimate cool girl, showed up to the
Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) screening in head-to-toe Balenciaga. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Fanning looked like a modern princess in this caped Gucci gown at the screening of
The Dead Don’t Die in 2019. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Hadid’s halter neck silver Elie Saab dress stole the show at Cannes in 2018.
Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Rihanna stunned in Dior at the premiere of
Okja in 2017.
Dunst made a marigold statement in custom Maison Margiela at the premiere of
The Neon Demon. Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images
Kebede opted for something a little different—a green velvet Haider Ackermann dress with one leg hole—at the premiere of
The Unknown Girl at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Elyxandro Cegarra/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Chastain radiated old Hollywood glamour in an Alexander McQueen gown at the premiere of
Money Monster during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images
Iman stunned in Zuhair Murad at the amfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.
Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic
This Ralph & Russo gown was just one of a number of stellar red carpet looks from Fan at the 2015 festival.
Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic
At the 2015 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, Nyong’o made it her show in an emerald green Gucci dress.
The
Mad Max red carpet drew all the best looks, including Moore’s Givenchy couture in velvet. George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
It wasn’t her film, but Kebede, in Proenza Schouler, still stole the show at the premiere of
Mad Max: Fury Road during the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Lively recently revealed she almost wore this Gucci Premiere dress to the Met Gala in 2014, but last minute decided to save it for
The Captive premiere later that same month at Cannes. Traverso/L'Oreal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Zhang wore this unique Stéphane Rolland dress on the red carpet of the
Grace of Monaco screening during the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Swinton, in her go-to Haider Ackermann, at the premiere of
Only Lovers Left Alive at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic
Chastain’s ivory, caped Versace gown was classically beautiful, but more importantly, it acted as the perfect base for her Bulgari diamond-and-sapphire pendant. The necklace was a gift from Richard Burton to Elizabeth Taylor, making it an appropriate accessory for an anniversary screening of
Cleopatra at the 2013 festival.
For the 2013 premiere of her Coen Brothers film
Inside Llewyn Davis, Mulligan selected a black-and-white Vionnet look, and accessorized with a little Justin Timberlake. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
This Vivienne Westwood dress looks like it basically poured onto Kruger’s body.
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
Campbell reminded us why models are a fixture on the Cannes red carpet when she stepped out in this custom gold Roberto Cavalli halter dress back in 2010.
Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Fanning channeled a screen siren of another era in a voluminous tulle skirt, pussy bow blouse and black macramé hat from Dior for the
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Blanchett wore an Alexander McQueen gown for the premiere of
Robin Hood at the 2010 festival. George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
Models descend on Cannes every year, but few can pull off supermodel Evangelista’s statement Lanvin at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival.
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
While Portman’s beaded black gown was nice, the major statement of this look was the debut of her
V For Vendetta buzz cut, here, at the premiere of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival. Toni Anne Barson/WireImage
Swinton walked Viktor & Rolf’s fall 2003 runway show, acting as the design duo’s muse, so it’s fitting she wore a look from the brand’s fall 2002 collection to that year’s Cannes festival.
J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images
Diaz brought the naked dress to Cannes all the way back in 2002 with the help of Versace.
Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Campbell, a fixture of the festival, attended the annual amfAr gala in a sheer, paneled gown in 2001.
Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images
Per usual, Swinton stood out when she hit the red carpet, this time in a quirky fruit-printed dress by John Galliano for Dior.
Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Marjan Pejoski, designer of Bjork’s pink tulle gown for the 2000 festival, would go on to make the Icelandic singer her famous Swan Dress for the Oscars just a year later.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 1999
Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Zeta-Jones looked like the prom queen of Cannes in this pink Thierry Mugler gown with a structured bodice.
PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images
Stone has some fun showing off her beaded Valentino romper with a skirt overlay at the 1995 festival.
GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images
Madonna, in Jean-Paul Gaultier, with Alex Keshinian, the director of the film
In Bed With Madonna, at Cannes in 1991. DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/Getty Images
The legendary actress really brought the ‘80s energy in this red Nolan Miller gown with a cinched waist and some over the top shoulders.
Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
All eyes were on Diana when she walked out in this baby blue, strapless Catherine Walker dress at the festival in 1987.
This article was originally published on
05.15.19