Beyoncé Put a Queenly Spin on Gucci x Balenciaga

Leave it to Beyoncé to upstage the many, many red carpet looks at Tuesday night’s People’s Choice Awards by simply posting an Instagram from the comfort of her home. (Or no doubt somewhere equally fabulous: When she pulled a similar move on the day of the Met Gala, Bey was in Italy, aboard a yacht.) Even more impressive: It’s been nearly eight months since Gucci debuted its monumental collaboration with Balenciaga, and yet the 40-year-old singer managed to make Alessandro Michele’s “hacking” of the Balenciaga archives look entirely fresh. She opted for the most iridescent of the collection’s 94 looks: a silvery blazer bearing both of the houses’ names, paired with a monogrammed version of Balenciaga’s signature leggings-slash-heels.

As is usually the case with her stylized outfit posts, Beyoncé offered quite a few glimpses at her look, with a seven-slide carousel that spotlighted her accessories (and loving marriage to Jay-Z). In addition to large silver hoops and geometric sunglasses, she rounded out the ensemble with a rhinestone-covered handbag shaped like a human heart, as previously seen on Jared Leto. (Bey has proven particularly fond of solid, object-shaped purses as of late; standouts include one in the form of a cosmopolitan.) On top of all that, a pair of sparkly fingerless gloves revealed that the metallics carried over to her silvery French manicure.

Courtesy of @beyonce

It was a big Tuesday night for Balenciaga: Over at the People’s Choice Awards, Kim Kardashian and Tracee Ellis Ross offered their own takes on the house’s head-to-toe monochrome ensembles. Beyoncé literally outshone them: Instead of silver, both went with black.