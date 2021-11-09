After Carrying a Gucci Head, Jared Leto Carries a Gucci Heart

Jared Leto loves nothing more than an intricate Gucci accessory and two and a half years after bringing a replica of his own head to the Met Gala red carpet, he’s bringing his heart to the House of Gucci UK premiere.

On Tuesday, the actor showed up to the premiere in London in a low-cut, velvet turquoise suit with nude trimming and while the look was eye-catching in itself, Leto added an accessory that really brought it over the top. While walking down the red carpet, the actor carried the Gucci Heart Bag, a clutch shaped like the organ, completely encrusted in crystals. The bag first debuted at the brand’s Aria Collection in April 2021 and was shown in numerous colors, including yellow and light blue.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures

Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Gucci

Leto is not new to the world of eccentric Gucci accessories, in fact, the Heart Bag is fairly tame considering other pieces he has carried with him in the past. At the 2019 Met Gala, Leto totted an extremely detailed replica of his own severed head on the red carpet, referencing Gucci’s fall 2018 collection, which featured models holding their own heads while walking down the runway. Of course, as some know, things didn’t end too well for one of Leto’s heads that night (luckily, the fake one). He revealed months later he lost track of the head (which is estimated to have cost Gucci between €10,000 and € 25,000 to make) during the event. “I think someone may have stolen it,” he told GQ in October 2019. “If anyone out there finds it, bring it in to your nearest Gucci store in exchange for a pair of dirty sneakers.” Hopefully, Leto took better care of his heart and it didn’t meet the same fate.