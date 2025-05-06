When the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the theme for the 2025 Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” we knew we were in for a lot of suits. Still, never did we think that Queen of Gowns Cardi B would show up in one. But now, we’re oh so glad she did.

The rapper arrived to the event on Monday night in custom Burberry by Daniel Lee. High-waisted, wide-leg pants in an emerald green velvet printed fabric matched a long blazer lined with beaded fringe and a low-cut ruffle-hemmed blouse added even more texture to the already sumptuous look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The suit had a decidedly 1970s look to it. In fact, Cardi could easily play the Elphaba to Chappell Roan’s Glinda—perhaps in a remake of Wicked set on an episode of American Bandstand or Soul Train. An asymmetric, textured bob brought the look into 2025, while a deep green satin cummerbund, diamond rose pin, and green eye shadow added an additional helping of drama.

Cardi’s choice is especially exciting since it’s so out of character for the rapper. The look still felt like the Cardi, likely helped by the inclusion of green contact lenses. But this is her sixth Met Gala, and on the five previous appearances, she wore dresses, specifically gowns at four of them. Cardi is known for going over the top at the Met. Who can forget in 2019, when her burgundy Thom Browne dress basically covered the entirety of the Met steps? But a memorable Met Gala look doesn’t always have to mean gown with a capital G. And tonight, Cardi proved that.