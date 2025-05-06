Chappell Roan Takes the “Pink Pony Club” to the Met Gala 2025

Chappell Roan pulled out all the stops for her Met Gala debut tonight. The singer, and recent W Magazine Pop Issue cover star, took to fashion’s night out for the first time this evening in a blinged-out look that was a welcome pop of color amid a sea of black and white outfits.

Roan’s worked with Paul Tazewell for her bright pink look. It featured a structured suit coat and matching flared pants, both of which were emblazoned with sequins and a chevron-esque patchwork print. Underneath, Roan went with a dark pink Oxford suit that she left unbuttoned for a casual effect. Metallic heels and the Grammy winner’s signature red hair and theatrical makeup finished the outfit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Roan was seen exiting The Carlyle Hotel earlier this evening while wearing a coordinating cape coat (one of the many that made their way to Met Gala Monday this year), but decided to do without it during the main red carpet. The styling choice really emphasized the 1970s-inspired, almost David Bowiwe-esque structure of her coat.

After all, this year’s dress code “Tailored For You” is all about combining the exhibition’s themes with your own personal style. While many guests opted for stark white, jet blacks, and the like, for Roan, that meant going full-on “Pink Pony Club.”