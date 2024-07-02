Cardi B could have been mistaken for one of the models, walking through the halls of the New York Public Library last night. The rapper had a night out, hitting up the Marc Jacobs fall 2024 show held at the library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building. Well, sort of. Jacobs’s show started promptly at 7:30 and ended within five, six minutes tops. As guests were leaving the building, Cardi B was just hitting the steps, having missed the presentation entirely.

Still, the style star laughed it off in a joyful mini-dress featuring layers of lilac and yellow petals and feathers reminiscent of pansies. The look first appeared on the Marc Jacobs runway in the spring 2020 collection and like that entire collection, it transmits the type of fun, infectious energy that makes people excited to get dressed in the morning.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The “WAP” performer and longtime stylist Kollin Carter matched the dress with mustard knit tights, like it was styled on the runway. They also added the Marc Jacobs white patent leather Kiki boots featuring a chunky block heel as well as a thick platform. The shoes, featuring tiny buckles on the straps, added about six inches to the Invasion of Privacy star’s height. (Cardi is a big fan of super tall heels, having worn styles as tall as 15-inches from Austrian-born designer Carolin Holzhuber.)

Carter finished it off with a pair of thick, yellow shades, a charm bracelet, and ears full of diamonds.

In line with her longtime style (and Marc Jacobs more recent fascination) the rapper opted for long nails, though they were simply painted pink. Hairstylist Mia Jackson, known widely as Tokyo Stylez, picked up on the look’s retro inspirations with a 1960s, slightly-messy beehive. The makeup was a fairly natural beat, with a nude (but lined) lip by Erika La’Pearl.