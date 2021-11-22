Cardi B wears head-to-toe Schiaparelli for a simple day of shopping so, when it was announced the rapper would host the 2021 American Music Awards, we knew looks were about to get some major fashion moment. Cardi did not come to disappoint and the fashion parade began the second the host stepped on the red carpet ahead of her big gig. Want to know more about Cardi’s array of looks from Sunday night? We have all the details and more on every piece she wore.

It became immediately clear that Cardi was going to make a splash when she stepped out on the red carpet in a custom Schiaparelli piece by Daniel Roseberry. The rapper wore a black crepe jersey column dress topped with a black tulle veil. Large surrealist earrings adorned her ears and black gloves pierced with gold nails covered her arms. The show-stopping moment, however came from the gold sculpted face mask that covered Cardi’s own, turning her into a true work of art on the red carpet.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The unexpected Schiaparelli look was just the beginning for Cardi, and when the show began, she stepped out in an embellished black velvet dress with a high slit from Alexandre Vauthier. Cardi proved she truly is a showgirl with a large feathered headpiece from Vauthier’s FW21 couture collection, which erupted off the top of Cardi’s head from a crystal mohawk.

ABC via Getty Images

ABC via Getty Images

Courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier.

The next time Cardi hit the stage, she was wearing another black velvet number, this one a custom Mélique Street blazer, complete with embellished structured shoulders and stoned boots. Cardi wore this look as she was carted out onto the stage atop Louis Vuitton luggage in order to introduce a performance by Tyler the Creator.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC

Cardi brought some color to the show when she stepped out again in a bright yellow Jean Paul Gaultier FW19 Couture dress with a gathered waist, high-neckline, and fabric floating behind her as she walked the stage and twirled around to give every one a view of the intricate gown.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The rapper kept the color coming for her fifth outfit of the night, another velvet look, this one a Jean-Louis Sabaji FW21 Couture body-hugging purple dress, embellished with Swarovski crystals on the front and purple plumes coming off the shoulders.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC

Courtesy of Jean-Louis Sabaji.

Cardi then brought the dramatic headpieces out once again, this time to introduce a performance by Mickey Guyton. A fan-like piece sat atop Cardi’s head, and she paired the accessory with a black and white corset, some large black jewels, and a pair of lace-trimmed gloves.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC

Cardi put Roseberry’s work on display for a second time during the night, though this one was (just slightly) more understated. The rapper wore a structured jean jacket covered in some signature Schiaparelli gold work. She let the jacket shine by pairing it with some leather leggings and thigh-high boots.

ABC via Getty Images

Daniel Roseberry / Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Cardi closed out the show with her most romantic look of the night, an all-white look from London-based designer Miss Sohee’s FW21 Couture collection. The rapper wore the structured headpiece and crystal-embellished dress with a high-slight skirt to close out the show and to later show off her own award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song for “Up.”

ABC via Getty Images