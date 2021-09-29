Cardi B is back in Paris to take her rightful place at the center of Paris Fashion Week. While the singer seemingly hasn’t attended any shows yet, she has already had enough iconic fashion moments to prove that the red carpet and Parisian streets are her runways. Luckily, we’ve got a front row seat for you right here.

On Wednesday, Cardi stepped out for a Chanel shopping trip with her husband. While Offset kept things comparatively simple in an all-black leather Prada look, Cardi took it to the next level in Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry. The singer wore a slightly oversized tweed double-breasted blazer, complete with a golden breastplate. No accessories were left in the jewelry box for this look. Around her neck lay a large gold chain necklace with molds of eyes, a nose, and lips hanging down while golden “teeth” rings adorned almost every finger of her black-gloved hands. On her head, Cardi placed a sort of headpiece/eye mask/helmet, with aviator lenses set in it. The headpiece extends and erupts like waves over the crown of the singer’s head. The result is a fashion fantasy with gold easter eggs ready to be picked out throughout the whole look. In order to balance it out, Cardi kept things simple on the bottom with black stirrup pants and boots.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Cardi barely gave fans time to breath after last night when the singer wore two Mugler gowns at an event for Thierry Mugler’s upcoming retrospective at Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs. The singer walked the red carpet in a dramatic ruby red gown complete with a large feathered attachment and cape. She later changed into a bug-like layered corseted dress to pose with the designer inside the exhibit. Forget about the runway shows, Paris Fashion Week is happening on Cardi’s time.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images