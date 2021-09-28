If Cardi B and Thierry Mugler have one thing in common, it’s a knowledge of how to get people’s attention, so when the two come together, don’t expect to be able to look away. The pair proved that at the 2019 Grammys when she wore the designer’s iconic gown inspired by Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus, and now, they’re back for yet another round.

Cardi joined Mugler for a surprise appearance in Paris on Tuesday to celebrate “Thierry Mugler, Couturissime,” a retrospective on the designer, opening at Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs on Thursday. In honor of the event, Cardi made her first public appearance since welcoming her son earlier this month, and her reintroduction did not disappoint. The singer wore a ruby red sequined gown with an ornate, low cut bustier-style top. Attached to the dress is a large feather structure, completely surrounding Cardi, with a long red cape trailing behind her. The look was finished off with some red sequined gloves, a bejeweled choker, and glittering eyebrows.

It’s no surprise that Cardi is in attendance at the Paris event as she, along with Kim Kardashian, has been at least partly credited for a renewed public interest in Mugler’s heritage designs. Cardi’s 2019 Grammys look and Kardashian’s “wet dress” at the 2019 Met Gala (one of the design exceptions Mugler has made since his retirement in 2002) has allowed for a new generation to learn about the designer and now, more celebrities are following suit. Cardi, personally has proven to be very loyal to Mugler, wearing his designs on many occasions, but this phoenix-like dress may just top the charts.

“Thierry Mugler, Couturissime” opens on September 30th and runs through April 24, 2022 at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Pairs.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images