Cardi B’s ‘Imaginary Playerz’ Video Is an Ode to Couture Glamour

Cardi B is leaning into her status as the Queen of couture week with her latest music video, “Imaginary Playerz.” Co-directed by Cardi herself and collaborator Patientce Foster, the visual sees Cardi return to her signature couture-driven style ahead of the release of her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, this fall.

Cardi opens the video—which samples the track "Imaginary Players" from Jay-Z’s 1997 album, My Lifetime Vol. 1—in her hometown of New York, New York, where she’s readying to board a private jet. Of course, the rapper’s travel looks are pure glamour—she fluctuates between a sculptural black mini dress and diamond jewelry, worn in the back of a luxury car, and a beaded red gown as she raps atop her giant private jet.

Then, Cardi is seen in Mykonos, Greece, traveling in style on a yacht and enjoying a huge bowl of lobster. She wears two white looks in this scene—a tailored suit coat with a matching top hat, and a cut-out stretch dress with sculptural gold jewelry.

From there, Cardi touches down in Paris, where she changes into a quilted coat from Schiaparelli’s spring couture 2023 collection. Her first order of business? A pedicure using champagne, naturally. She then heads to a fine-dining establishment, where she’s seen wearing a draped ruby dress that hugs her figure in all the right ways. For the final scene, Cardi is pictured in the middle of a couture fitting—she didn’t shut down couture week for nothing, after all—where she tries on several elaborate designer looks from brands such as Ashi Studio and Stéphane Rolland.

Cardi once again worked with her long-time stylist, Kollin Karter, for the visual. And as the hype continues to build for Am I the Drama? Cardi proved she isn’t just back—she’s dressing for the fashion throne.