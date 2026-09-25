Cardi B Proves Mob Wife Style Isn’t Sleeping With the Fishes Just Yet

Is the mob wife back? Allow Cardi B to make the case. At Milan Fashion Week, the rapper has been flashily dressed, fur-clad, and pattern-mixing to the max—bringing an authoritative edge to every front-row appearance.

At the Gucci spring 2027 show on Friday, she donned a fuzzy ivory floor-grazing coat that exuded part snow queen energy, part Liza Minnelli maximalism. Underneath, she wore a black bodysuit and sheer tights embroidered with double-G logomania. The lustrous outerwear was certainly regal. But with her straight-across bangs, black lipstick, and general pantlessness, she also delivered severe editorial edge.

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A day earlier, at the Robert Cavalli show, Cardi B proved that loud prints and fabulous furs can take many aesthetic forms when she switched gears to embody vintage-bombshell glamour. Her leopard-and-tiger-print corset coat featured brindled fur trim along the collar and exaggeratedly drooping sleeves. Her winding snake choker, cheetah-print shoes, and square sunglasses infused the entrance with even more attitude.

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The rapper, of course, always knows how to steal the spotlight during Fashion Week. Last Couture Week, she stepped out as a marble sculpture one day and carried a crow the next. For ready-to-wear presentations, her looks are slightly less outré, but not by all that much. After all, her recent looks echo one of social media’s most extravagant archetypes.

On September 19, the rapper celebrated the one-year anniversary of her album Am I the Drama?. At Fashion Week, she continues to live up to the title.