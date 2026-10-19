Cardi B Brings Big, Big ’90s Fashion to NPR’s Tiny, Tiny Desk

We rely on National Public Radio for so much: in-depth analysis of complicated international politics, consistent coverage of literature and the arts, plus the occasional quirky story from Ira Glass. We have not, however, come to rely on it as a major platform for capital “F” fashion moments. That changed, however, when Cardi B stepped into NPR’s national headquarters in Washington, D.C. to film an appearance on the broadcaster’s popular Tiny Desk Concerts series.

Promoting her recent single “Ah Ha,” and 2025 album Am I The Drama?, Cardi’s appearance apparently caused something of a stir at NPR headquarters. “It’s rare that we have to turn people away, but when word got out that Cardi B would be at the NPR Music office, we drew one of the biggest crowds I’ve ever seen here,” the network’s Alanté Serene wrote. “People from all walks of life lined up to watch one of rap’s most unfiltered stars take over the Desk.” The performance has quickly gone viral, thanks in large part to Cardi’s performance and clear evolution as a live rapper. She certainly continues to hone her craft, but, of course, she’s always brought the fashion.

NPR

Cardi was clad in a Thierry Mugler power jacket from the designer’s fall 1990 ready-to-wear collection. Cut in a typical Mugler statement silhouette, the jacket was studded in the same five-point star shape that also adorns bottles of Mugler’s Alien perfume. Standout metal buckles cinched in the jacket at the sides. Cardi paired the look with leather leggings and a beehive.

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Tiny Desk Concerts are not necessarily known as major style moments. Perhaps to underscore their intimate setting, many stars tend to keep things pretty casual. See Audrey Hobert’s simple butter yellow t-shirt, Laurie Anderson’s yellow buffalo check, or Charlie Puth’s Canadian tuxedo as recent examples. Then again, a vintage 1990s Mugler jacket may be pretty casual by Cardi’s standards. She became a muse to the legendary designer before his 2022 death, and has worn some of the more fantastical looks from his archives, including the “Birth of Venus” dress she once donned at the Grammys. This piece might be considered a bit “out of this world,” to many, but it’s NPR-appropriate for Cardi B. Perhaps her appearance might spark something of a newfound fashion appreciation within the NPR office. We’re sure Terry Gross would look fabulous in Michael Rider’s Celine.